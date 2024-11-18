Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China’s Xi says to ‘enhance’ ties with Brazil as arrives for G20: state media

AFP

Published

China is Brazil's top trading partner
China is Brazil's top trading partner - Copyright G20 Brazil Press Office/AFP Handout
China is Brazil's top trading partner - Copyright G20 Brazil Press Office/AFP Handout

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said he was seeking to “further enhance” ties with Brazil as he arrived Sunday for a state visit and a G20 summit, state media said.

Xi is due to meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the visit, which will last until Thursday.

State news agency Xinhua said he looked forward to talks “on further enhancing China-Brazil relations, promoting synergy of the two countries’ development strategies, international and regional issues of common interest.”

The Chinese leader said “the visit will further strengthen the two countries’ strategic mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields,” Xinhua said.

At the 19th meeting of G20 leaders, Xi said he was “ready to work with all parties to discuss plans and seek development,” state media said, as well as “jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.”

China is Brazil’s top trading partner, exceeding $180 billion in each-way trade in 2023, with semiconductors, phones and pharmaceuticals dominating exports to the South American country.

Since returning to power last year, Lula has carried out a delicate balancing act as he seeks to deepen ties with China while improving relations with the United States.

Both Brazil and China have sought to position themselves as mediators in the conflict in Ukraine, while declining to sanction Russia for its invasion.

A visit this year by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin to Beijing was seen as paving the way for Brazil to join China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project.

A number of South American nations, including Peru, have signed up to the initiative which is a central pillar of President Xi’s bid to expand China’s clout overseas.

In this article:Brazil, China, Diplomacy, G20, summit
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A freshly pressed vinyl record is tested for quality at the Samanvii Digimedia Art and Solutions plant in Mumbai A freshly pressed vinyl record is tested for quality at the Samanvii Digimedia Art and Solutions plant in Mumbai

Entertainment

India’s vinyl revival finds its groove

The revival of retro records among Indian music fans mirrors a global trend that has seen vinyl sales explode.

6 hours ago
The strikes come at a time where Ukraine has been on the retreat against Russia's soldiers The strikes come at a time where Ukraine has been on the retreat against Russia's soldiers

World

Power cuts as Russian missiles pound Ukraine’s energy grid

The strikes come at a time where Ukraine has been on the retreat against Russia's soldiers - Copyright UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE/AFP HandoutSergii VOLSKYI, Stanislav...

15 hours ago
Hector David Jr. Hector David Jr.

Entertainment

Hector David Jr. talks about starring in ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ on Netflix

Actor Hector David Jr. ("Power Rangers Samurai") chatted about starring in "The Merry Gentlemen" on Netflix, which was directed by Peter Sullivan.

11 hours ago
Tesla, X and SpaceX boss Elon Musk threw his full weight into Donald Trump's campaign to reclaim the US presidency Tesla, X and SpaceX boss Elon Musk threw his full weight into Donald Trump's campaign to reclaim the US presidency

Tech & Science

With Trump comeback, will EU go easier on ally Musk?

Tesla, X and SpaceX boss Elon Musk threw his full weight into Donald Trump's campaign to reclaim the US presidency - Copyright AFP Indranil...

22 hours ago