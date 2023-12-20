Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China’s Xi says strong Russia ties a ‘strategic choice’

AFP

Published

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting Wednesday in Beijing
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting Wednesday in Beijing - Copyright POOL/AFP Dmitry ASTAKHOV
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting Wednesday in Beijing - Copyright POOL/AFP Dmitry ASTAKHOV

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that maintaining close ties with Russia is a “strategic choice”, calling for deeper bilateral cooperation during a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, state media reported.

The strong relationship between the two nations, which has endured despite Russia’s military invasion of its neighbour Ukraine in early 2022, has faced pointed criticism from Western leaders in recent years.

“Maintaining and developing China-Russia relations is a strategic choice made by both sides based on the fundamental interests of the two peoples,” Xi told Mishustin on Wednesday in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Xi added that the countries should “continuously amplify the positive effects of high-level political ties” and “deepen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, connectivity and other fields”, CCTV said.

Mishustin said Tuesday that ties between Moscow and Beijing had reached an “all-time high” during a discussion with his counterpart, Premier Li Qiang, according to readouts published by both sides.

Mishustin’s visit to China on Tuesday and Wednesday comes two months after President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip outside Russia to meet Xi and a month after a senior Chinese general was hosted in Moscow. 

In this article:China, Conflict, Diplomacy, Russia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Ozone hole over Antarctica just keeps getting bigger and bigger

The 2023 ozone hole has already surpassed the size of the three years prior.

19 hours ago
'Giuinott', the version of gianduiotto made by Guido Castagna 'Giuinott', the version of gianduiotto made by Guido Castagna

World

Chocolate wars as Italian artisans battle Swiss giant

Turin's famed gianduiotto, a small, creamy chocolate is at the centre of a battle for European recognition pitting Italians against Swiss Lindt.

14 hours ago
The pieces, which date from the 1950s to the 1990s, are all marked with the stamp of the famous Swedish brand known around the world for its DIY furniture The pieces, which date from the 1950s to the 1990s, are all marked with the stamp of the famous Swedish brand known around the world for its DIY furniture

Life

At Stockholm auction, vintage Ikea goes high-end

Collectors' interest has blossomed over the years for Ikea pieces that have become design icons.

13 hours ago
The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney has been on patrol in the Red Sea, shooting down 14 drones launched by Yemeni rebels on Saturday The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney has been on patrol in the Red Sea, shooting down 14 drones launched by Yemeni rebels on Saturday

World

Yemen rebels ‘will not stop’ Red Sea attacks: Huthi official

The guided-missile destroyer USS Carney has been on patrol in the Red Sea, shooting down 14 drones launched by Yemeni rebels on Saturday -...

20 hours ago