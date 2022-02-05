Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China’s Xi hosts world leader banquet after two years of isolation

Published

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) was among the leaders invited to Xi Jinping's banquet
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) was among the leaders invited to Xi Jinping's banquet - Copyright Sputnik/AFP Alexei Druzhinin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) was among the leaders invited to Xi Jinping's banquet - Copyright Sputnik/AFP Alexei Druzhinin

Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted a banquet on Saturday for heads of state and international organisations attending the Winter Olympics, part of a diplomatic blitz following nearly two years without face-to-face meetings due to the pandemic.

Dozens of dignitaries — many from autocratic nations friendly to Beijing — were treated to musical performances and a traditional handicrafts display alongside the meal at the Great Hall of the People, state media reported.

Xi has launched a diplomatic marathon in the leadup to the Games, meeting with Russian president and “old friend” Vladimir Putin on Friday and attending the Olympics opening ceremony later in the day with dozens of foreign guests.

This week’s meetings are a striking change for Xi, who has avoided travelling abroad or meeting foreign visitors face-to-face since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

China has largely closed its borders for the last two years in a zero-Covid strategy that has seen daily infections dwindle.

Beijing is keen to shore up international support and pull off a Games that will burnish its reputation, despite multiple countries including the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada announcing diplomatic boycotts over China’ rights record.

Besides Putin, the banquet guestlist included Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as a handful of leaders from Europe and Asia Pacific, according to Chinese state media.

Heads of international bodies including the World Health Organization’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, whom state media said was among the Olympic torchbearers, were also invited.

The Chinese president had individual meetings with leaders on the sidelines of the banquet on Saturday, reaffirming his support for Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Beijing praised Tokayev’s “strong measures” against protesters earlier this year after the Kazakh leader took a hardline approach to quell demonstrations — including authorising his forces to shoot to kill.

Official photos showed a massive banquet table featuring a miniature winter landscape as its centrepiece, lit from above by crystal chandeliers.

CCTV showed masked guests including International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach inspecting traditional clay figurines and painted kites in the Great Hall of the People as a Chinese musical group played.

Xi was photographed greeting and posing for photographs with Putin on Friday with both men going maskless, even though the Russian leader had skipped the lengthy quarantine period normally required in China for people arriving from overseas.

In this article:2022, China, Diplomacy, oly
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Nike accuses StockX of marketing its NFTs without permission Nike accuses StockX of marketing its NFTs without permission

Business

Nike sues shopping platform StockX over sneaker NFTs

Athletics giant Nike filed a lawsuit in New York against shopping platform StockX for creating and marketing NFTs.

17 hours ago

World

After eight years of war, Ukraine’s army a tougher prospect

Max DELANYWhen he arrived at the front line as a volunteer to fight Russian-backed separatists in 2014, Pavlo Dolynskiy found Ukraine’s army in a...

22 hours ago

World

After eight years of war, Ukraine’s army a tougher prospect

Max DELANYWhen he arrived at the front line as a volunteer to fight Russian-backed separatists in 2014, Pavlo Dolynskiy found Ukraine’s army in a...

21 hours ago
Hong Kong led Asian markets higher as it returned from a three-day Lunar New Year break Hong Kong led Asian markets higher as it returned from a three-day Lunar New Year break

Business

Asian markets mostly rise as Hong Kong reopens, eyes on US jobs

Asian markets mostly rose Friday as a rally in Hong Kong on its first day back from a break helped overcome a sharp drop...

17 hours ago