China’s top diplomat to meet US security advisor in Thailand

AFP

Published

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet in Bangkok on Friday
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet in Bangkok on Friday - Copyright AFP/File Fabrice COFFRINI, Sergio Lima
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi will on Friday meet with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Thailand, as the two powers seek to improve relations after years of tensions.

Beijing and Washington have clashed in recent years on flashpoint issues from technology and trade to human rights, as well as over Taiwan and competing claims in the South China Sea.

In a bid to improve some of the worst relations in decades, President Joe Biden met Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November for talks that both sides described as a qualified success.

“As agreed by China and the United States, Wang Yi will hold a new round of meetings with National Security Advisor Sullivan of the United States in Bangkok,” Beijing’s foreign ministry said in a statement, adding Wang would be in Thailand until Monday.

The US said the talks would take place over Friday and Saturday.

“This meeting continues the commitment by both sides at the November 2023 Woodside Summit between President Biden and President Xi to maintain strategic communication and responsibly manage the relationship,” the White House said.

Speaking in Beijing this month, Wang said that while the relationship had encountered “serious difficulties”, ties had “stabilised” last year.

But Wang’s rosy assessment belied continuing sources of tension, with the two powers most recently butting heads over elections in the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims.

A delegation of US lawmakers visited the island this week, meeting with President-elect Lai Ching-te and reaffirming Washington’s support for the democracy.

In the run-up to the recent poll, Chinese officials slammed Lai as a dangerous separatist who would take Taiwan down the “evil path” of independence.

And following a Washington missive congratulating him on his election, Beijing said it “strongly deplored” the statement, warning the United States against any support for what it called “separatist forces” on the island.

In Beijing, the foreign ministry complained Thursday that Washington had “carried out a series of negative words and deeds” since Lai’s election.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin urged the United States to “immediately stop infringing and provocative actions” and “stop causing trouble for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.

