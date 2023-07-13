Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China’s top diplomat says Beijing, Moscow to deepen ties

AFP

Published

Wang Yi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Jakarta
Wang Yi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Jakarta - Copyright RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT/AFP Handout
Wang Yi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Jakarta - Copyright RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT/AFP Handout

China’s top diplomat said Thursday Beijing would strengthen ties with Russia in areas of strategic communication and coordination, as the allies’ contacts grow closer after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Beijing says it is a neutral party in the war but its refusal to condemn the invasion has led many of Kyiv’s allies to accuse it of favouring Russia after emerging as Moscow’s most important ally in its current bout of international isolation.

Wang Yi met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Jakarta, where both will take part in an 18-nation East Asia Summit ministerial meeting Friday.

“The two sides should… strengthen strategic communication and coordination,” Wang was quoted as saying by the Chinese foreign ministry in a statement.

“China and Russia firmly support each other in safeguarding legitimate interests, adhere to the path of harmonious coexistence and win-win development.”

Wang was representing Beijing in the Indonesian capital because Foreign Minister Qin Gang was ill, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Lavrov said Moscow and Beijing were maintaining “high-level exchanges” and a March meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia had “injected strong momentum into bilateral relations”, the Chinese ministry’s readout said.

“We have more and more areas where interests and plans converge, so I am looking at further development with optimism,” Lavrov said, according to a Russian foreign ministry statement.

China and Russia have ramped up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years.

Both sides “exchanged views on strengthening coordination and cooperation under multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation,” Wang said, according to the Chinese foreign ministry statement.

Wang also said both countries would “guard against external interference” and support the ASEAN bloc to grasp “the correct direction of cooperation in East Asia, and maintain… stability in the region”.

Xi warned last week against “colour revolutions” and a “new Cold War”, according to a state media readout of his virtual speech to a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in India.

Putin, in his first summit since a short-lived mutiny last month by the Wagner mercenary group, said Moscow would “continue to resist external pressure, sanctions and provocations”.

burs-jfx/pbt

In this article:China, Diplomacy, Russia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

The James Webb Space Telescope – Transforming humanity, one image at a time

To mark the James Webb Space Telescope's first year of service, NASA shared Webb's image of the "birth of a star."

19 hours ago
Ukrainian servicewomen are usually issued men's uniforms Ukrainian servicewomen are usually issued men's uniforms

World

Ukrainian women fight for uniforms that fit

A group of women ran through an obstacle course and fired Kalashnikovs, putting the new uniforms finally designed for them.

14 hours ago
Disney announced that Bob Iger, photographed today at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, will stay on as CEO until the end of 2026 Disney announced that Bob Iger, photographed today at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, will stay on as CEO until the end of 2026

Business

Disney extends CEO Iger’s contract until the end of 2026

Disney announced Wednesday that it extended Bob Iger's contract through December 31, 2026.

15 hours ago
Biden argues that Western support for Ukraine and NATO is one of the main achievements of his first term Biden argues that Western support for Ukraine and NATO is one of the main achievements of his first term

World

Biden had to be an Erdogan whisperer. But then came Zelensky

Biden argues that Western support for Ukraine and NATO is one of the main achievements of his first term - Copyright AFP Ali DIASebastian...

20 hours ago