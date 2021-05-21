Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China's 'shaking building' to stay closed for inspection

AFP

Published

China's 'shaking building' to stay closed for inspection
The 300-metre SEG Plaza in Shenzhen began shaking on Tuesday, prompting people inside and those on the streets below to flee - Copyright AFP/File STR
The 300-metre SEG Plaza in Shenzhen began shaking on Tuesday, prompting people inside and those on the streets below to flee - Copyright AFP/File STR

A skyscraper in southern China that caused panic when it started to shake earlier this week will stay closed for the foreseeable future, the owner of the building said, as the cause of the swaying is investigated.

The 300-metre (1,000-foot) SEG Plaza in the southern city of Shenzhen near Hong Kong began shaking in the early afternoon on Tuesday, prompting people inside and those on the streets below to flee.

Emergency management officials quickly ruled out an earthquake as the cause of the wobble in the tech hub’s Futian district.

In an internal notice to the tenants and merchants shared by official news agency Xinhua, the building owner said no one would be allowed to enter until an investigation was finished, without giving an idea on the timeframe.

The SEG Group has banned “all owners, merchants and tenants from entering or leaving the SEG Building and electronics market…(which) will open again after the relevant inspection work is completed,” the statement dated Thursday said.

The measure come into effect from Friday.

The building is named after the semiconductor and electronics manufacturer Shenzhen Electronics Group, whose offices are based in the complex along with a major electronics market.

Officials said late Wednesday that engineers monitoring the building since Tuesday night had not found movements larger than the building code limit for skyscrapers.

Experts also found “no safety abnormalities in the main structure and surrounding environment of the building,” the local government said in a statement.

Engineers have been using drones this week to inspect the building, which was completed in 2000.

Earlier this week traders were seen carrying stock out of the electronics mall on the lower levels of the building.

Building collapses are not rare in China, where lax construction standards and breakneck urbanisation over recent decades has led to buildings being thrown up in haste.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A day after the building was evacuated, the US consulate in nearby Guangzhou on Wednesday warned citizens to avoid the area surrounding the tower, warning of “inadequate information to assess the safety risks.”

In this article:

You may also like:

World

AMLO claims the U.S. is funding his opponents

Mexico's Obrador once again railed against the United States government’s funding of Mexican civil society organizations he has branded as opponents.

15 hours ago
London's V&A reopens with Alice in Wonderland exhibition London's V&A reopens with Alice in Wonderland exhibition

Life

London's V&A reopens with Alice in Wonderland exhibition

After a year of the coronavirus pandemic's mind-bending assault on normal life, London's Victoria & Albert Museum reopens this week.

23 hours ago
Tommy Flanagan and George Kosturos in 'American Fighter' Tommy Flanagan and George Kosturos in 'American Fighter'

Entertainment

‘American Fighter’ is an exhilarating martial arts film

"American Fighter," directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino, is an exhilarating and well-crafted film. It is available in digital and On Demand on May 21,...

16 hours ago
UK health service under pressure despite pandemic promises UK health service under pressure despite pandemic promises

Tech & Science

Yet another health service falls foul of a cyberattack

Another cyberattack strikes the health sector, this time the Irish health system is hit and remains heavily disrupted.

9 hours ago