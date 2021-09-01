Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China's kids get schooled in 'Xi Jinping thought'

Published

China's kids get schooled in 'Xi Jinping thought'
China's new school year began Wednesday - Copyright AFP Brendan Smialowski
China's new school year began Wednesday - Copyright AFP Brendan Smialowski
Laurie CHEN, Jing Xuan TENG

Chinese pupils returned to school Wednesday with new textbooks peppered with “Xi Jinping thought”, as the Communist Party aims to extend his personality cult to children as young as seven and rear a new generation of patriots.

The education ministry has said it will incorporate Xi’s vaguely defined political ideology into the national curriculum, from primary schools to graduate programmes, at the start of the new school year on Wednesday.

Primary school teachers must “plant the seeds of loving the party, the country and socialism in young hearts”, according to a government notice on the new curriculum.

The new school books are decorated with the president’s pithy quotes and images of his smiling face, with elementary school students served up chapters on the achievements of Chinese civilisation and the Communist Party’s role in poverty alleviation and fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lessons are interspersed with quotes from Xi on patriotism and duty, as well as anecdotes of his meetings with ordinary citizens.

“Grandpa Xi Jinping is very busy with work, but no matter how busy he is, he still joins our activities and cares about our growth,” one textbook says.

Xi’s thought, which encompasses 14 principles including “absolute Party leadership” over the military and “improving living standards through development”.

It was enshrined in the constitution during a 2018 legislative meeting that abolished term limits and paved the way for him to rule indefinitely.

The principles are now cited regularly by officials in wildly varying contexts from fighting Covid-19 to literature and art, and universities have opened institutes dedicated to Xi’s thought.

– Subtle pushback –

The push to indoctrinate children with his political thinking brings Xi’s ideology to its youngest audience yet.

It comes as the Party conducts a wider campaign to fight what it considers corrupting influences on the youth, from video games to celebrities and foreign educational tools.

Textbooks for older children delve into more complex topics such as the country’s aerospace industry and the path to becoming a “modern socialist great power”.

Several parents privately expressed discomfort about the curriculum but declined to be interviewed by AFP, fearing they would get in trouble for speaking to foreign media.

But the policy has been met with subtle pushback by anonymous internet commenters.

“Brainwashing starts from childhood,” one user of the Weibo social media platform wrote.

“Can we refuse this?” asked another.

Wang Fei-Ling, a professor of international affairs at Georgia Tech, said the textbooks were an example of the Communist Party’s effort to “bet on a cult of personality in a Mao-like strong leader.”

“However, given what has happened in the Chinese society over the past four decades, I think many parents may not like it very much and many students may find it boring — but few would or could protest it publicly,” Wang added.

“Most are likely to simply not take it very seriously.”

While China has long given schoolchildren patriotism and political education, the new curriculum is “about promoting the cult of Xi as much as about instilling a greater sense of nationalism,” China researcher Adam Ni told AFP.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave

World

Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (C, with shawl) led a group of officials onto the runway of Kabul airport after the US withdrawal - Copyright...

22 hours ago
Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed

World

Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (holding shawl) -- tipped to be the minister of information in the new government -- was all smiles as he...

19 hours ago

World

Security, logistics, repair: what next for Kabul's airport?

The symbolism of the airport was underlined Tuesday when the Taliban's top spokesman stood on its runway and declared victory over the United States.

18 hours ago
Taliban celebrate defeating the United States Taliban celebrate defeating the United States

World

Taliban celebrate defeating the United States

Taliban special forces in control of Kabul's airport - Copyright AFP Philip FONGDavid FOXThe Taliban joyously fired guns into the air and offered words...

24 hours ago