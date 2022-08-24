Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China warns of ‘severe’ threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record

AFP

Published

Southern China has recorded its longest sustained period of high temperatures and low rain "with the widest in scope and the highest average intensity since 1961"
Southern China has recorded its longest sustained period of high temperatures and low rain "with the widest in scope and the highest average intensity since 1961" - Copyright AFP Paul Faith
Southern China has recorded its longest sustained period of high temperatures and low rain "with the widest in scope and the highest average intensity since 1961" - Copyright AFP Paul Faith
Jing Xuan TENG

China’s autumn harvest is under “severe threat” from high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned, urging action to protect crops in the face of the country’s hottest summer on record.

The world’s second-largest economy has been hit by record temperatures, flash floods and droughts this summer — phenomena that scientists have warned are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

Southern China has recorded its longest sustained period of high temperatures and sparse rain since records began more than 60 years ago, the agriculture ministry said.

Four government departments issued a notice on Tuesday urging the conservation of “every unit of water” to protect crops.

“The rapid development of drought superimposed with high temperatures and heat damage has caused a severe threat to autumn crop production,” the statement said.

China produces more than 95 percent of the rice, wheat and maize it consumes, but a reduced harvest could mean increased demand for imports in the world’s most populous nation — putting further pressure on global supply already strained by the conflict in Ukraine.

Temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) have led multiple Chinese provinces to impose power cuts, as cities struggle to cope with a surge in demand for electricity that is partly driven by people cranking up the air conditioning to cope with the heat.

The megacities of Shanghai and Chongqing have cut outdoor decorative lighting, while authorities in Sichuan province have imposed industrial power cuts after water levels dropped at key hydroelectric plants.

More than 1,500 people were moved out of the area surrounding Chongqing on Monday after hot and dry conditions sparked multiple wildfires, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The searing heat is also drying up the critical Yangtze River, with water flow on its main trunk about 50 percent lower than the average over the last five years, state media outlet China News Service reported last week.

– ‘Worst heatwave ever’ –

The national meteorological service renewed its warnings for drought and high temperatures on Tuesday, calling for 11 provincial governments to activate emergency responses.

Authorities have already turned to cloud seeding — a method to induce rainfall — in parts of the country. 

State broadcaster CCTV published footage this month showing meteorological staff shooting catalyst rockets into the sky and firefighters transporting water to farmers in need.

“This is the worst heatwave ever recorded,” climate and energy expert Liu Junyan of Greenpeace East Asia told AFP.

“Climate science shows extreme heat is becoming exponentially worse,” she said.

“So it’s more likely that next year will have record-breaking heat.”

This year’s extreme weather is raising public awareness of climate change in China, with state media “now coming around to covering climate impacts” with unprecedented urgency, Liu said.

Government climate expert Zhou Bing warned over the weekend of mass displacement caused by climate change, describing extreme weather as nature’s “revenge” on humanity.

China has experienced three other episodes of intense heat so far this century — in 2003, 2013, 2017.

The gap between heatwaves is “significantly shortening”, Zhou said.

In this article:Agriculture, China, Climate, Weather
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Daria Dugina was a well-known media personality who worked for pro-Kremlin TV Daria Dugina was a well-known media personality who worked for pro-Kremlin TV

World

Hundreds mourn Russian nationalist’s daughter killed in car bomb

Hundreds gathered for the Moscow funeral of Daria Dugina, the daughter of an ultranationalist intellectual who was killed in a car bombing.

20 hours ago
Many ordinary Russians have been hit hard by the exit of foreign firms and by galloping inflation Many ordinary Russians have been hit hard by the exit of foreign firms and by galloping inflation

World

Six months on, Russians divided on Ukraine conflict

Six months after Moscow launched its offensive in Ukraine, many Russians remain divided over the conflict.

17 hours ago
Billionaire Elon Musk already holds 9.2 percent of Twitter Billionaire Elon Musk already holds 9.2 percent of Twitter

Business

Ex-security chief accuses Twitter of hiding major flaws

Peiter Zatko accused Twitter of significantly underestimating the number of fake and spam accounts.

14 hours ago
Luxury carmaker Lamborghini reported the best half-year in its history this month with record sales and profits Luxury carmaker Lamborghini reported the best half-year in its history this month with record sales and profits

Business

Lamborghini has already sold all its cars until 2024

Italian sports car maker Lamborghini has already pre-sold the entire production run to early 2024.

17 hours ago