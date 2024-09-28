Connect with us

China warns against ‘expansion’ of Ukraine war

Wang called for an immediate ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Saturday against the expansion of the conflict in Ukraine, which has accused Beijing of assisting Russia in its war.

Kyiv has been particularly scornful of Beijing’s calls for talks to resolve the conflict, but Wang reiterated China’s offer to help broker an end to fighting.

“The top priority is to commit to no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no provocation by any party, and push for de-escalation of the situation as soon as possible,” he told the UN General Assembly.

“China is committed to playing a constructive role, engaging in shuttle mediation and promoting talks for peace, not throwing oil on the fire or exploiting the situation for selfish gains.”

Wang also called for an immediate ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, but only noted the resumption of fighting in Lebanon without commenting on the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike.

“There must not be any delay in reaching a comprehensive ceasefire, and the fundamental way out lies in the two-state solution,” Wang said.

“China has always been a staunch supporter of the just cause of the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate national rights, and a staunch supporter of Palestine’s full UN membership.”

