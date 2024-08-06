Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China urges citizens to take ‘caution’ in Lebanon travel

AFP

Published

China's embassy in Beirut urged citizens to "travel with caution" should they visit Lebanon, warning they face "higher security risks" as fears of a regional conflict soar
China's embassy in Beirut urged citizens to "travel with caution" should they visit Lebanon, warning they face "higher security risks" as fears of a regional conflict soar - Copyright AFP -
China's embassy in Beirut urged citizens to "travel with caution" should they visit Lebanon, warning they face "higher security risks" as fears of a regional conflict soar - Copyright AFP -

China’s embassy in Beirut urged citizens to “travel with caution” should they visit Lebanon, warning they face “higher security risks” as fears of a regional conflict soar.

In a statement issued Monday evening Beijing time, the embassy warned citizens the situation in the country was “grave and complex”.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Lebanon remind Chinese citizens to closely monitor the evolution of the local situation and to travel with caution in Lebanon in the near future,” the embassy said on its official WeChat account.

As Israel’s war against Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza nears the 11th month, the Tehran-aligned “Axis of Resistance” is widely expected to retaliate after the killing of two senior figures.

Palestinian armed group Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran last week in an attack blamed on Israel, which has not directly commented on it.

The killing came hours after an Israeli strike on Beirut killed the military chief of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, Fuad Shukr.

Hezbollah and Israel have continued near-daily exchanges of fire.

Multiple nations called on Monday for their citizens to leave Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based.

Beijing’s embassy also advised Chinese to “remain very vigilant” should they travel to the country.

“If Chinese citizens insist on going (to Lebanon) despite the warning, they may face higher security risks,” it cautioned.

In this article:China, Conflict, Diplomacy, Lebanon
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A trove of documents from I-Soon, a private contractor that competed for Chinese government contracts, shows that its hackers compromised more than a dozen governments, according to cybersecurity firms SentinelLabs and Malwarebytes A trove of documents from I-Soon, a private contractor that competed for Chinese government contracts, shows that its hackers compromised more than a dozen governments, according to cybersecurity firms SentinelLabs and Malwarebytes

Business

Payroll: The back-end weakness of cybersecurity     

Cyberattacks are nothing new and companies are increasingly turning to prevention rather than cure in the fight against it.

22 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Stupidity – The only real subject of media? Probably.

Why should anyone’s lives be defined by the idiocy of others? Find another hobby and be quick about it.

24 hours ago
Artificial intelligence is used to develop all sorts of applications, including controlling robotic pets Artificial intelligence is used to develop all sorts of applications, including controlling robotic pets

Tech & Science

Inbred, gibberish or just MAD? Warnings rise about AI models

When academic Jathan Sadowski reached for an analogy last year to describe how AI programs decay, he landed on the term "Habsburg AI."

3 hours ago

Tech & Science

Mycobiome: Mapping the world’s fungi from the air

The basis of the study is the application of DNA sequencing to identify fungi from air samples collected around the world.

3 hours ago