Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China to provide Ukraine about $790,000 in aid: official

Published

Chinese President Xi Jinping told the leaders of France and Germany he was "deeply grieved" by the outbreak of war in Europe
Chinese President Xi Jinping told the leaders of France and Germany he was "deeply grieved" by the outbreak of war in Europe - Copyright AFP Leo RAMIREZ
Chinese President Xi Jinping told the leaders of France and Germany he was "deeply grieved" by the outbreak of war in Europe - Copyright AFP Leo RAMIREZ

Beijing said Wednesday it will provide war-torn Ukraine with about $790,000 in humanitarian aid, with the first shipment already on its way, though China has yet to condemn Russia’s invasion of the country.

China has repeatedly blamed NATO’s “eastward expansion” for worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine, echoing the Kremlin’s prime security grievance while refusing to criticise Moscow’s decision to send troops across the border.

But a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping told his French and German counterparts China was “deeply grieved” by the outbreak of war in Europe, the first shipments of aid to the country of 44 million had been sent, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

“At the request of the Ukrainian side, the Red Cross Society of China will provide a batch of humanitarian aid… including food and daily necessities, worth five million yuan ($792,000),” ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

Xi also urged “maximum restraint” to avoid a “humanitarian crisis” during his Tuesday video summit with France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz.

Since Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24, they have advanced into the country on multiple fronts, shelling key cities and forcing large-scale evacuations. 

The war has sent around 2.2 million refugees across Ukraine’s borders in what the UN has called Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, sparking fears of a wider conflict.

Zhao told reporters Wednesday that NATO’s expansion had pushed things to a “breaking point”.

In this article:China, Politics, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Will Russia go broke – It’s possible, and China can’t help

Russia has literally taken on an unlimited liability scenario with very limited assets and no exit strategy.

24 hours ago
This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on March 7, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking in the capital Kyiv This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on March 7, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking in the capital Kyiv

World

In nod to Russia, Ukraine says no longer insisting on NATO membership

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine.

19 hours ago

World

‘We lost our life’: Ukrainian women face uncertain futures

There is no thought of celebrating International Women's Day for the refugees arriving in the Polish border city of Przemysl.

16 hours ago
What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained

World

Prince Andrew sex assault case formally closed after settlement paid

Prince Andrew, seen in November 2019. — © POOL/AFP/File Emil SALMANA sexual assault lawsuit brought in New York against Prince Andrew by his longtime...

11 hours ago