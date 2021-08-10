Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China signals steady course after UN climate warning

Published

China signals steady course after UN climate warning
China has been criticised for pushing ahead with opening dozens of new coal power plants to ensure economic growth - Copyright AFP/File Johannes EISELE
China has been criticised for pushing ahead with opening dozens of new coal power plants to ensure economic growth - Copyright AFP/File Johannes EISELE

China insisted Tuesday it was implementing its climate commitments, while signalling no new policies following a UN report warning much more urgent action was needed to fight global warming.

Many world leaders responded to Monday’s report, which said climate change was occurring faster than estimated, by calling for decisive and immediate moves to curtail fossil fuels.

When asked for a response to the report, China’s foreign ministry emphasised the government’s current policies and commitments.

“China has insisted on prioritising sustainable, green and low-carbon development,” a spokesperson told AFP in a statement.

The Chinese government has set a target of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030, and becoming carbon neutral by 2060.

The statement referenced the carbon neutrality target, and said the global community should have full confidence in China’s climate actions.

China has been criticised for pushing ahead with opening dozens of new coal power plants to ensure economic growth.

The statement said President Xi Jinping intended to “strictly control” the growth of coal power plants.

But it pointed to a continued increase in the next few years, saying that coal consumption would start to gradually reduce from 2026.

The report, from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), warned that global warming would reach 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels around 2030.  

That level of global warming will have devastating impacts on humanity, including more extreme weather events such as fires, typhoons, droughts and floods.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

11 hours ago

World

Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with sombre ceremony

The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Monday commemorated the 76th anniversary of its destruction by a US atomic bomb.

15 hours ago

World

Acceleration of global warming 'code red' for humanity

We ignored the warnings, and now it's too late: global heating has arrived with a vengeance and will see Earth's average temperature reach 1.5...

18 hours ago
Alibaba says working with China police on sex assault allegation Alibaba says working with China police on sex assault allegation

World

Alibaba CEO sacks manager accused of rape, condemns 'forced drinking culture'

Alibaba's CEO said he will fire a manager accused of rape, and condemned an "ugly forced drinking. China's firm faces public outcry.

18 hours ago