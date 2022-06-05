Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China sends three astronauts to complete space station

Published

A rocket carrying three astronauts on a mission to China's new space station was launched Sunday
A rocket carrying three astronauts on a mission to China's new space station was launched Sunday - Copyright AFP STR
A rocket carrying three astronauts on a mission to China's new space station was launched Sunday - Copyright AFP STR
Ludovic EHRET

China on Sunday launched a rocket carrying three astronauts on a mission to complete construction on its new space station, the latest milestone in Beijing’s drive to become a major space power.

The trio blasted off in a Long March-2F rocket at (0244 GMT) from the Jiuquan launch center in northwestern China’s Gobi desert, said state broadcaster CCTV, with the team to spend six months expanding the Tiangong space station.

Tiangong, which means “heavenly palace,” is expected to become fully operational by the end of the year. 

China’s heavily promoted space programme has already seen the nation land a rover on Mars and send probes to the Moon.

The Shenzhou-14 crew is tasked with “completing in-orbit assembly and construction of the space station,” as well as “commissioning of equipment” and conducting scientific experiments, state-run CGTN said Saturday.

Led by air force pilot Chen Dong, 43, the three-person crew’s main challenge will be connecting the station’s two lab modules to the main body.

Dong, along with fellow pilots Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe, will become the second crew to spend six months aboard the Tiangong after the last returned to earth in April following 183 days on the space station.

Tiangong’s core module entered orbit earlier last year and is expected to operate for at least a decade.

The completed station will be similar to the Soviet Mir station that orbited Earth from the 1980s until 2001.

– Space ambitions –

The world’s second-largest economy has poured billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a permanently crewed space station by 2022 and eventually sending humans to the Moon.

The country has made large strides in catching up with the United States and Russia, whose astronauts and cosmonauts have decades of experience in space exploration.

But under Chinese President Xi Jinping, the country’s plans for its heavily promoted “space dream” have been put into overdrive.

In addition to a space station, Beijing is also planning to build a base on the Moon, and the country’s National Space Administration said it aims to launch a crewed lunar mission by 2029.

China has been excluded from the International Space Station since 2011, when the United States banned NASA from engaging with the country.

While China does not plan to use its space station for global cooperation on the scale of the ISS, Beijing has said it is open to foreign collaboration.

The ISS is due for retirement after 2024, although NASA has said it could remain functional until 2030.

In this article:China, Space
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Queen’s jubilee goes pop with a party

Some 22,000 people and millions more at home were on Saturday expected at a musical celebration for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

8 hours ago
Indonesians prepare to depart from Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, as part of the first batch of hajj pilgrims since before the coronavirus pandemic Indonesians prepare to depart from Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, as part of the first batch of hajj pilgrims since before the coronavirus pandemic

World

Saudi receives first foreign hajj pilgrims since before pandemic

Saudi Arabia on Saturday welcomed its first batch of hajj pilgrims since before the coronavirus pandemic.

21 hours ago
Causeway Bay shopping district -- one of Hong Kong's busiest shopping hubs -- was heavily policed all day Causeway Bay shopping district -- one of Hong Kong's busiest shopping hubs -- was heavily policed all day

World

Hong Kong police make multiple arrests as Tiananmen gatherings banned

Discussion of June 4, 1989, when China set troops and tanks on peaceful protestors, is all but forbidden on the mainland.

16 hours ago
Russia claims it sent its forces into Ukraine to defend residents of two self-proclaimed Russian-backed statelets, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics Russia claims it sent its forces into Ukraine to defend residents of two self-proclaimed Russian-backed statelets, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia claims it sent its forces into Ukraine to defend residents of two self-proclaimed Russian-backed statelets, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics - Copyright...

14 hours ago