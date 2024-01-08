Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain

AFP

Published

Britain's embassy in Beijing directed an AFP request to comment to the Foreign Office in London
Britain's embassy in Beijing directed an AFP request to comment to the Foreign Office in London - Copyright AFP Indranil MUKHERJEE
Britain's embassy in Beijing directed an AFP request to comment to the Foreign Office in London - Copyright AFP Indranil MUKHERJEE

China’s spy agency said Monday the head of a foreign consultancy had been found to be spying for Britain’s MI6 intelligence service.

The Ministry of State Security said in a WeChat post that Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service — also known as MI6 — used a foreign national with the surname Huang to establish an “intelligence cooperation relationship”.

Huang, who headed a foreign consulting agency, “entered China several times under instructions to use their public profile as a cover to collect China-related intelligence for Britain… and seek other personnel whom MI6 could turn”, the MSS said.

Huang allegedly passed 17 pieces of intelligence, including confidential state secrets, to MI6 before he was identified, according to the MSS.

The ministry also claimed he had received “professional intelligence training” in Britain and had used “specialist spying equipment” to send communications.

The MSS said an investigation had “promptly discovered criminal evidence that Huang was engaged in espionage activities, and took criminal coercive measures in accordance with the law”.

The statement did not provide further details of Huang’s identity or employer, or describe their current condition or whereabouts.

Britain’s embassy in Beijing directed an AFP request to comment to the Foreign Office in London, which did not immediately respond.

China’s foreign ministry declined to provide further comment when asked about the case at a regular press briefing.

– Trading allegations –

China and Britain have traded barbs in recent months over allegations of perceived espionage and its resulting impact on national security.

Britain’s government has warned that Chinese spies are increasingly targeting officials, allegations that Beijing has denied.

A researcher at the British parliament was arrested last year under the Official Secrets Act and subsequently denied spying for Beijing.

China, which has a broad definition of state secrets, has publicised several other alleged spying cases in recent months.

In May, authorities sentenced 78-year-old American citizen John Shing-wan Leung to life in prison for espionage, though Beijing has not provided substantial details of his case.

And in October, the MSS published the story of another alleged spy, surnamed Hou, who was accused of sending several secret and classified documents to the US.

China last year also conducted raids on a string of big-name consulting, research and due diligence firms.

Last May, China said it had raided the offices of US consultancy firm Capvision in order to safeguard its “national security and development interests”.

Beijing also questioned staff at the Shanghai branch of another American consultancy, Bain, in April.

And authorities detained workers and shuttered a Beijing office belonging to US-based due diligence firm Mintz Group in March.

The US government and its chambers of commerce warned that the raids damage investor confidence and the operations of foreign businesses in China.

In this article:Britain, China, Espionage
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AI and finance — Colliding tyrannies or an upside nobody saw?

Financial AI could be used for something other than destroying the world.  

3 hours ago
A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, should lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander A brand new rocket, United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, should lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:18 am (7:18 GMT) for its maiden voyage, carrying Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander

Business

Private industry leads America’s first Moon landing since Apollo

The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century is poised to blast off early Monday.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

Data storage will become the pressing IT need in 2024

As organizations continue to diversify their IT portfolios, the need for solutions that offer cross-platform compatibility and seamless integration will grow in 2024.

11 hours ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) is received by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, as fears of a regional war mount US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) is received by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, as fears of a regional war mount

World

Blinken in Jordan seeking to avoid regional war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) is received by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, as fears of a regional war mount - Copyright...

23 hours ago