Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China may take advantage of Ukraine crisis: US general

Published

China has aligned itself with Russia during the Ukraine crisis
China has aligned itself with Russia during the Ukraine crisis - Copyright Sputnik/AFP/File Alexei Druzhinin
China has aligned itself with Russia during the Ukraine crisis - Copyright Sputnik/AFP/File Alexei Druzhinin

China may take advantage of the Ukraine crisis and do something “provocative” in Asia while Western powers are focused on defusing tensions with Russia, a US general warned Wednesday.

Russia’s deployment of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border has triggered fears in Washington and other Western capitals of a looming invasion.

General Kenneth Wilsbach, the head of US Pacific Air Forces, noted that China had aligned itself with Russia in the crisis, raising questions about own intentions in Asia.

“From the standpoint of will China see what’s happening in Europe and… try to do something here in the Indo-Pacific — absolutely yes, that’s a concern,” Wilsbach said, using an alternative term for the Asia-Pacific region.

“I do have my concerns that they would want to take advantage,” he added, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow.

“It won’t be surprising if they tried something that may be provocative, and see how the international community reacts.”

Wilsbach said that when Beijing expressed support for Russia in the Ukraine standoff, he held talks with his staff and other “entities” in the region about its implications.

Based in Hawaii, Wilsbach’s command would play a central role if conflict erupts in the Pacific.

Over the years, Beijing has been blamed for stoking tensions in the region as it has steadily cemented control of key islands and atolls in the South China Sea.

Beijing claims almost the entirety of the sea, but that overlaps with those of Taiwan and four Southeast Asian countries — Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

While the United States and other Western nations have no claims there, they fear Chinese control would infringe on freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway.

In recent months, China has also ramped up pressure on Taiwan — which it sees as its territory — by sending fighter jets into the island’s air defence identification zone.

Wilsbach said that when China looks at crises, it considers whether “this is an opportunity for gain”.

He did not go into specifics about what China might do during the Ukraine crisis, saying only that there were “probably a number of options” for Beijing.

In this article:China, Conflict, Diplomacy, Russia, Ukraine, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Megadrought in the American west is driest in at least 1,200 years, study finds

Human-caused climate change has made the megadrought in the U.S. West 72 percent worse.

8 hours ago
Less than 10 percent of the world's plastic is recycled Less than 10 percent of the world's plastic is recycled

World

Plastic, chemical pollution beyond planet’s safe limit: study

The torrent of man-made chemical and plastic waste worldwide has massively exceeded limits safe for humanity or the planet.

18 hours ago
Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in developing nations such as the Philippines during the Covid-19 pandemic Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in developing nations such as the Philippines during the Covid-19 pandemic

Business

‘Life-changing’ or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines’ poor earn

The source of his income is Axie Infinity, a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in nations such as the Philippines.

16 hours ago
Italians knock back some 30 million espressos a day Italians knock back some 30 million espressos a day

Life

Italy woos UNESCO with ‘magical’ espresso coffee rite

Italy's espresso is a prized social and cultural ritual the country considers a national heritage worthy of UNESCO status.

18 hours ago