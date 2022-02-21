Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China denies Australia’s ship laser ‘intimidation’ claim

Published

Canberra said a Chinese naval vessel sailing off the northern coast of Australia had shone a laser at one of its surveillance aircraft, which Beijing denied
Canberra said a Chinese naval vessel sailing off the northern coast of Australia had shone a laser at one of its surveillance aircraft, which Beijing denied - Copyright AFP NARINDER NANU
Canberra said a Chinese naval vessel sailing off the northern coast of Australia had shone a laser at one of its surveillance aircraft, which Beijing denied - Copyright AFP NARINDER NANU

Beijing on Monday denied Australian allegations that a Chinese naval vessel shone a laser at one of the country’s surveillance aircraft in an incident that Prime Minister Scott Morrison termed an “act of intimidation”.

A Chinese ship sailing off Australia’s northern coast last week illuminated the plane, Canberra’s defence department said Sunday, adding that the act had “the potential to endanger lives.”

However, Beijing said the laser accusation was “not true” and defended the Chinese ship’s movements as “normal navigation … in line with relevant international law.”

“We urge Australia to respect the legitimate rights of Chinese ships in relevant sea areas in accordance with international law and stop spreading false information related to China,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine press briefing.

“I think the Chinese government is hoping that nobody talks about these aggressive bullying acts,” Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said previously, calling the incident “very aggressive”.

China also was accused of targeting Australian aircraft using military-grade lasers in 2019, when Australian Defence Force helicopters were illuminated over the South China Sea.

Relations between China and Australia have nosedived in recent years after Morrison called for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which first emerged globally in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

China responded by placing tariffs on Australian goods worth billions of dollars, dragging both countries into a protracted trade standoff. 

Beijing also reacted with fury last year when Canberra joined a trilateral defence pact with the United States and Britain that would allow it to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, to counter China’s growing military might in the Asia-Pacific region.

In this article:Australia, China, Diplomacy, Military
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Debris of Iranian-made Ababil drones displayed in 2018 in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi -- the Emirati armed forces said the devices were used by Huthi rebels in Yemen against Saudi-led coalition forces Debris of Iranian-made Ababil drones displayed in 2018 in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi -- the Emirati armed forces said the devices were used by Huthi rebels in Yemen against Saudi-led coalition forces

World

UAE drone conference warns of rising threat

The UAE and its allies warned Sunday of the rising threat of drone attacks, as Middle East militants rapidly acquire the systems.

22 hours ago
A serviceman from Ukrainian Military Forces walks near Novognativka village, Donetsk region A serviceman from Ukrainian Military Forces walks near Novognativka village, Donetsk region

World

Russia has lists of Ukrainians ‘to be killed or sent to camps’, US warns UN

The U.S. has warned the UN it has information that Russia has lists of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" in the...

5 hours ago

Tech & Science

Studying the Weddell Sea ice pack is an integral part of Endurance 22 mission

The search for the Endurance will also give scientists a chance to study the pack ice in the Weddell Sea.

6 hours ago

World

Queen Elizabeth catches ‘mild’ Covid

Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, a fortnight after marking 70 years on the throne.

21 hours ago