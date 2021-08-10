Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China demands recall of Lithuanian envoy over Taiwan recognition

Published

China demands recall of Lithuanian envoy over Taiwan recognition
A woman holds a Taiwanese flag to mark the island's National Day. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own and has vowed to one day retake it -- by force if needed - Copyright AFP Philip FONG
A woman holds a Taiwanese flag to mark the island's National Day. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own and has vowed to one day retake it -- by force if needed - Copyright AFP Philip FONG

China on Tuesday demanded Lithuania recall its envoy to Beijing, after Vilnius allowed Taiwan to set up an office under its own name in a move seen as provocative by the Chinese government.

The self-ruled island, which China considers part of its territory, last month said it was setting up a representative office in Vilnius under the name “Taiwan” as opposed to “Taipei”, an act interpreted by Beijing as a diplomatic insult.

An outraged Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had “demanded the Lithuanian Government recall its Ambassador to China” and would also withdraw the Chinese envoy to Lithuania.

The decision by Vilnius to allow a Taiwanese Representative Office “severely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “brazenly violates” the ground rules of diplomatic relations between China and Lithuania, the ministry said in a statement.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own and has vowed to one day retake it — by force if needed. 

China tries to keep Taipei isolated on the world stage and refutes any official use of the word “Taiwan” in case it lends the island a sense of international legitimacy.

The Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday urged Lithuania to “immediately rectify its wrong decision” and “not to move further down the wrong path”.

The opening of the Vilnius office is the latest sign that some Baltic and central European countries are seeking closer relations with Taiwan, even if that angers China.

In May, Lithuania announced it was quitting China’s 17+1 cooperation forum with central and eastern European states, calling it “divisive”.

It has since pledged to donate 20,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Taiwan.

And in 2019, Prague cancelled a sister-city agreement with Beijing and signed one with Taipei, while a high-profile visit to Taiwan last year by Czech senate leader Milos Vystrcil infuriated China.

China cut official contact with Taiwan and ramped up diplomatic pressure after the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen.

Tsai, who won re-election by a landslide last year, rejects Beijing’s stance that the island is part of “one China” and instead views Taiwan as a de facto sovereign state.

Beijing has in recent years persuaded some of Taiwan’s few diplomatic allies to switch sides through a mixture of pressure, threats and economic incentives.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

17 hours ago

World

Nagasaki marks atomic bomb anniversary with sombre ceremony

The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Monday commemorated the 76th anniversary of its destruction by a US atomic bomb.

21 hours ago

World

Acceleration of global warming 'code red' for humanity

We ignored the warnings, and now it's too late: global heating has arrived with a vengeance and will see Earth's average temperature reach 1.5...

24 hours ago
Alibaba says working with China police on sex assault allegation Alibaba says working with China police on sex assault allegation

World

Alibaba CEO sacks manager accused of rape, condemns 'forced drinking culture'

Alibaba's CEO said he will fire a manager accused of rape, and condemned an "ugly forced drinking. China's firm faces public outcry.

23 hours ago