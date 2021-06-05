Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China blasts US and EU consulates in Hong Kong for Tiananmen candles

Published

China blasts US and EU consulates in Hong Kong for Tiananmen candles
Candles are seen lit in the windows of the US consulate in Hong Kong to mark the 32nd anniversary of Beijing's deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS
Candles are seen lit in the windows of the US consulate in Hong Kong to mark the 32nd anniversary of Beijing's deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS

China on Saturday berated the US and EU consulates in Hong Kong for displaying candles to commemorate the June 4 Tiananmen crackdown, slamming it as a “clumsy political show” to destabilise the city.

Candles were seen lit in the windows of the US consulate building, which is next to the residence of Hong Kong’s Beijing-appointed leader Carrie Lam, and the European Union’s office on Friday night.

The missions also posted photographs of their candlelit Tiananmen memorials on social media.

“Any attempt to exploit Hong Kong to carry out infiltration or sabotage activities against the mainland crosses the red line … is absolutely intolerable,” a spokesperson for the Hong Kong office of China’s foreign ministry said.

“We again urge the organs of relevant countries in Hong Kong to immediately … stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs at large, and avoid playing with fire.”

For three decades in Hong Kong, huge crowds, often tens of thousands strong, have held candlelit vigils on June 4 for those killed in 1989 when tanks and troops crushed pro-democracy protests in Beijing.

Crowds have swelled in recent years as Hong Kongers chafe under Beijing’s increasingly assertive rule.

However this year’s vigil was banned at a time when Hong Kong authorities are carrying out a sweeping clampdown on dissent following huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago.

Flashes of defiance still flickered across the city Friday night as residents simultaneously turned their mobile phone lights or lit candles in multiple districts across the city to mark the date.

There were online calls for people to turn off the lights at home and place candles in their windows in commemoration.

Public commemorations of June 4 are forbidden in mainland China and, until recently, semi-autonomous Hong Kong was the one place in China where large scale remembrance was still tolerated.

In this article:

You may also like:

Nature's GPS: Sharks read magnetic fields for directions Nature's GPS: Sharks read magnetic fields for directions

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Sharks nearly went extinct 19 million years ago — Why?

Sharks are survivors of 5 mass extinctions. So how did 90% of them disappear 19 million years ago?

22 hours ago
EU and UK probe Facebook advertising data use EU and UK probe Facebook advertising data use

Tech & Science

EU and UK probe Facebook advertising data use

The EU and UK launched parallel competition probes into whether Facebook uses data from advertisers to unfairly dominate the market.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

Which way now? U.S. narrows the scope of computer fraud legislation

An individual who uses an authorized computer to access permissible areas of the computer no longer violates the “exceeds authorized access” clause of the...

10 hours ago
No evidence mystery UFOs are alien spacecraft, report finds: NYTimes No evidence mystery UFOs are alien spacecraft, report finds: NYTimes

Tech & Science

US intel report on UFOs inconclusive: reports

The conclusion of a classified US intelligence report on the existence of alien UFOs is . . . inconclusive, US media reported Friday

7 hours ago