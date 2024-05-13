Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China accused of targeting overseas citizens for political activism

AFP

Published

Overseas students told Amnesty that family members in China received threats after they attended events abroad including commemorations of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown
Overseas students told Amnesty that family members in China received threats after they attended events abroad including commemorations of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown - Copyright Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG)/AFP Handout
Overseas students told Amnesty that family members in China received threats after they attended events abroad including commemorations of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown - Copyright Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG)/AFP Handout

China is targeting citizens studying abroad for their political activism, rights group Amnesty International said Monday, with some students reporting harassment of family members back home.

China does not tolerate political dissent and has used sophisticated tech tools as well as intimidation to crack down on domestic protesters and activists.

And Beijing’s curbs on political activism are increasingly expanding abroad in the form of “transnational repression”, Amnesty International said in a report, citing interviews with dozens of students in eight European and North American countries.

Overseas students reported that family members in China received threats after they attended events abroad including commemorations of the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, according to the group.

“Threats made to family members in mainland China included to revoke their passports, get them fired from their jobs, prevent them from receiving promotions and retirement benefits, or even limiting their physical freedom,” it said.

Students also said they had been blocked from posting and surveilled on Chinese social apps — often the only way to communicate with family members due to Beijing’s internet firewall.

One student told Amnesty International that police showed his parents “transcripts of his online WeChat conversations with family members”.

– ‘Climate of fear’ –

Students said they actively self-censored during classes and social interactions and complained of mental health problems caused by the feeling of pervasive surveillance, “ranging from stress and trauma to paranoia and depression”.

“I would really want to publish my thesis… but I’m worried, so I chose not to,” one student told Amnesty.

Beijing has not yet responded to Monday’s report.

But it has previously rejected claims that it targets citizens living abroad, insisting that it respects other countries’ sovereignty and that any policing operations are conducted in accordance with the law.

A report last year by US research group Freedom House found that China was responsible for hundreds of cases of “transnational repression” since 2014, including attempts to pressure other nations to forcibly return members of the Uyghur minority.

Amnesty International on Monday said Beijing’s targeting of students has “engendered a ‘climate of fear’ on university campuses across Western Europe and North America, negatively impacting upon students’ human rights.”

“The impact of China’s transnational repression poses a serious threat to the free exchange of ideas that is at the heart of academic freedom,” Sarah Brooks, Amnesty International’s China director, said.

In this article:China, Politics, Rights
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv

World

Russia claims more advances in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv - Copyright AFP Robert ATANASOVSKIBarbara WOJAZERRussia said Sunday it had captured...

11 hours ago
Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack

Entertainment

Review: Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in ‘Just Another Day’

Actors Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in the Off-Broadway show "Just Another Day," which is being performed at Theatre 555 in New York.

8 hours ago
'Beautiful children in Europe': Women of Ivorian background participate in a beauty contest 'Beautiful children in Europe': Women of Ivorian background participate in a beauty contest

Entertainment

French Miss Africa contests proudly celebrate dual cultures in Paris

The recent scene in a Paris theatre was loud with hundreds of spectators backing their favourites in the Miss Ivory Coast/France 2024 contest.

11 hours ago
Evacuation teams came under fire many times, local officials said Evacuation teams came under fire many times, local officials said

World

‘Live a bit more’: Kharkiv region residents flee Russian attacks

Evacuation teams came under fire many times, local officials said - Copyright AFP Roman PILIPEYBarbara WOJAZER and Natalia YERMAKLyuda Zelenskaya and Liuba Konovalova, both...

10 hours ago