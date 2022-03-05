Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Chile creates national park to save glaciers

Chile said Saturday it is creating a vast national park to protect hundreds of glaciers that are melting due to climate change.

Published

Chile's new National Glacier Park will cover 75,000 hectares of Andes mountain land about 60 km (40 miles) from the capital Santiago
Chile's new National Glacier Park will cover 75,000 hectares of Andes mountain land about 60 km (40 miles) from the capital Santiago - Copyright AFP Sameer Al-DOUMY
Chile's new National Glacier Park will cover 75,000 hectares of Andes mountain land about 60 km (40 miles) from the capital Santiago - Copyright AFP Sameer Al-DOUMY

Chile said Saturday it is creating a vast national park to protect hundreds of glaciers that are melting due to climate change.

The new National Glacier Park will cover 75,000 hectares of Andes mountain land about 60 kilometers (40 miles) from the capital Santiago, President Sebastian Pinera said at a ceremony announcing its creation.

“We are managing to protect 368 glaciers,” the president said.

These masses of permanent ice hold 32 times more water than a reservoir that serves the capital city’s seven million people, the president added.

A recent study by the University of Chile said glaciers in the central part of the country, which includes the new park, are shrinking due to global warming.

Pinera said establishing the park is “a fundamental step that our country is taking to combat the destruction of nature.”

It will also help preserve flora native to mountain terrain and animals likes pumas and foxes.

Chile is among the world’s top 10 countries as measured by glacier surface area, the government says. Others include Canada, the United States, China and Russia.

In this article:Chile, Climate, Environment, glaciers
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Pathos — Russia’s retreat from reality aka ‘Rexit’, vs Western political wimps

There’s another way to beat a bully - Flatten the miserable bastard.

9 hours ago
A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr following Russian bombing A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr following Russian bombing

World

NATO rejects the idea of a no-fly zone over conflict area

NATO on FRiday rejected calls from Ukraine to create a no-fly zone over the conflict area.

21 hours ago
Mordachov (R) used a statement issued Monday to distance himself from Putin (L) Mordachov (R) used a statement issued Monday to distance himself from Putin (L)

World

Italy seizes Russian oligarch’s yacht: govt

Italy said that it seized the yacht of a Russian oligarch who is seen as close to President Vladimir Putin and is subject to...

22 hours ago

World

Major news networks halt reporting in Russia after a new law passed by Parliament

Major news networks have stopped reporting from inside Russia due to a new law against "Fake News."

18 hours ago