Children under 12 now account for the majority of COVID-19 cases in Canada

A minor is inoculated with the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine against the coronavirus - Copyright AFP -

For the first time in the COVID-19 pandemic, elementary-school-aged children are now the group seeing the largest number of new daily infections, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says.

Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said those under 12 currently represent over 20 percent of daily cases, despite only representing 12 percent of the country’s population, reports the National Post.

Tam added that the overrepresentation is “not unexpected,” though, given the “high level of vaccination in other age groups.” According to PHAC, there are about 4.3 million children under 12 who are not vaccinated.

CTV News Canada is reporting that on Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. Inoculations in the U.S. began this week.

Even though Canada has ordered 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for children, it is still pending approval from regulators, reports Global News. Dr. Tam did confirm that Health Canada’s review of the vaccine remains ongoing, and it will probably be weeks, and not months, before the agency comes to a decision.

Tam tried assuring the public, saying there have been some outbreaks in schools and daycares, but they remain small in size. She added that younger children experience milder COVID-19 infections than adults, but there are rare instances of more severe illness.

In new COVID-19 projections released Friday, PHAC officials called for increased vaccination among those who interact with children under 12 in order to protect them from COVID-19.

“This is why, beyond protecting individuals against severe outcomes and easing the strain on the health system, increasing vaccination coverage across the community is also important for helping to limit spread to children who are too young to be vaccinated, and thereby to reduce spread into schools and beyond,” officials said.

Overall, more than 58.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across Canada since vaccination began last December. Roughly 89 percent of the eligible population is partially vaccinated, and about 84 percent of the eligible population is fully inoculated.