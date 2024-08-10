Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Children torn apart’: Israel strike rains hell on Gaza dawn prayers

AFP

Published

Displaced Palestinians gather in the yard of a school hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza City
Displaced Palestinians gather in the yard of a school hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza City - Copyright AFP Robyn Beck
Displaced Palestinians gather in the yard of a school hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza City - Copyright AFP Robyn Beck

White body bags littered the floor and mourning filled the air after a school housing displaced Palestinians was struck with Israeli missiles Saturday — a horrific and increasingly common sight in the Gaza war.

Dawn prayers were shattered by the early morning triple air strike from Israeli warplanes, which gutted Al-Tabieen religious school and mosque in Gaza City.

In the hellish aftermath, body parts were strewn around the rubble and charred, bloodied bodies slumped in the wreckage of the two-storey complex.

Grim-faced volunteers piled corpses in blood-stained blankets into an ambulance, as seriously wounded men lay groaning on the ground.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said at least 93 people were killed, 17 of them women and children, making it one of the war’s deadliest strikes.

Israel’s military disputed the death toll, saying the school was targeted with “precision munitions” because it “served as an active Hamas and Islamic Jihad military facility”.

Such incidents have become a pattern in recent weeks. According to an AFP tally, at least 14 schools sheltering Gaza’s displaced have been hit since July 6, killing more than 280 people.

“Peaceful people — women, children, and youths — were performing the Fajr prayer as usual when suddenly a missile hit them,” said Abu Wassim, who lives nearby and came to survey the scene.

“They were reduced to remains. Children were torn apart, and women were burned. What can we say or do? What is in our power?”

– ‘They were just praying’ –

As the sun climbed and mourners gathered, one man stroked the face of a dead child shrouded in a plastic body bag.

“They dropped a missile on them while they were just praying. Fear God, people! Fear God, Arabs!” a woman wailed over the body.

Another man looked lost as he held a small corpse wrapped in a blanket. Nearby, six body bags lay on the ground, three of them children. Tattered Korans were piled on a window ledge.

“We woke up before dawn to the sound of a strike,” said Sakr, a resident from the neighbourhood who gave just one name.

“We headed to the site and found body remains of civilians who were peacefully performing prayers. We found bodies of children scattered in the street.”

Another man said: “You can’t even recognise the bodies, there were scattered remains. 

“The ones who were struck are displaced people taking shelter in a school. What’s their fault? What have they done wrong?”

Mohammad Al-Mughayyir, director of the supply and equipment department of Gaza’s civil defence service, told AFP that six schools in Gaza City had been targeted in the past week alone.

Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nadav Shoshani said that about 20 Hamas and Islamic militants were operating from the Al-Tabieen complex.

“The compound, and the mosque that was struck within it, served as an active Hamas and Islamic Jihad military facility,” he posted on X.

Later on Saturday, Gaza civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told journalists that the strike “directly targeted” two floors of the school.

The strike hit “the upper floor housing women and children and the ground floor that was used for prayers by the displaced people,” he said.

The Gaza war was triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack that resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Palestinian militants seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,790 people, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.

In this article:Conflict, Israel, Palestinians, school
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Saudi Arabia hopes to become a hub for electric vehicles as it seeks to diversify its economy away from oil Saudi Arabia hopes to become a hub for electric vehicles as it seeks to diversify its economy away from oil

Tech & Science

Driving safe: Which cars have the best accident records?

The child seat safety score was derived from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) rankings.

21 hours ago
Maia Reficco, Adam Thomas Ziemba, and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move' Maia Reficco, Adam Thomas Ziemba, and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move'

Entertainment

Adam Thomas Ziemba talks about the movie ‘One Fast Move’

Child actor Adam Thomas Ziemba chatted about playing Leo in the film "One Fast Move."

24 hours ago
Concertgoers in New York wear haptic suits, which translate music into vibrations on the body, created for the deaf community Concertgoers in New York wear haptic suits, which translate music into vibrations on the body, created for the deaf community

Tech & Science

Striking the balance between hearing perception and hearing protection

Hearing is always "on" and omnidirectional, unlike vision, which requires focus. When hearing is injured or impaired, its value to human functioning becomes evident.

18 hours ago
Will the Seine be clean enough for the Olympics? City hall says yes Will the Seine be clean enough for the Olympics? City hall says yes

World

What lessons can be learned from the Grand Palais attack?

The French National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI) told the Parisien newspaper that the attacks do not affect the “information systems."

19 hours ago