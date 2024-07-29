Children reported wounded in UK knife attack

Police officers in Southport, northwest England, following the knife attack - Copyright AFP jalaa marey

An attacker wielding a knife wounded at least eight people in northern England on Monday, reportedly including children, with police saying they had arrested a 17-year-old male.

The attack in Southport, near Liverpool in northwest England, was not being treated as terrorism, Merseyside Police said in a statement.

Armed officers detained the suspect and seized a knife after being called to a property that UK media reported was hosting a dance class for children.

“There are a number of reported casualties,” police said.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had “treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital”.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital said: “We can confirm that the trust has declared a major incident.”

Local business owner Colin Parry, one of the people who called police, told the Press Association news agency that he believed several “young girls” had been stabbed.

Bare Varathan, who owns a local shop, told PA he saw “seven to 10 kids” who were “injured, bleeding”, adding that he saw they had been stabbed.

The suspect is in custody and “enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident”, police said.

“We can also confirm that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “horrendous and deeply shocking”, adding in a post on X that “my thoughts are with all those affected”.

The area where the incident took place is in a quiet neighbourhood of residential streets.

Some residents who were allowed to come out from the police cordon sealing it off looked shocked, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

One man who lives in an adjoining street, who did not wish to give his name, told AFP: “It’s not what you expect to see in Southport.”