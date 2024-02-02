Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Child pneumonia spikes in Pakistan’s smoggy winter

AFP

Published

Child pneumonia cases spike in Pakistan after a frigid winter, compounded by smog and lagging vaccination rates
Child pneumonia cases spike in Pakistan after a frigid winter, compounded by smog and lagging vaccination rates - Copyright AFP Arif ALI
Child pneumonia cases spike in Pakistan after a frigid winter, compounded by smog and lagging vaccination rates - Copyright AFP Arif ALI

In a Pakistan paediatric ward, a chorus of infant coughs and straining lungs is the toll of a frigid winter, compounded by choking smog and lagging vaccination rates.

“Please pray for him,” the mother of four-month-old pneumonia patient Ibrahim begs a nurse in Lahore, delicately arranging a blanket around ventilator tubes piping air in and out of his heaving chest.

The eastern megacity is blanched every winter by smog levels rated among the worst in the world.

Rain usually brings respite, soaking up pollution particles, but Pakistan has endured an unusually dry and cold winter — making children vulnerable to respiratory infection, doctors said.

In January alone, more than 18,000 pneumonia cases and nearly 300 fatalities were registered in eastern Punjab province.

Around half of childhood pneumonia deaths are associated with air pollution, according to UNICEF.

The provincial government extended school holidays, clipped classroom hours and mandated face masks in a bid to shield children.

The Children’s Hospital in Lahore has nevertheless admitted hundreds of cases every day.

Outside the main building of the 1,300-bed facility, Rashid Liaquat sits with his three-year-old son Mohammad Ali, who developed a high fever five days ago.

When 31-year-old Liaquat heard his son fighting for breath in his sleep he rushed him to the clinic where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

“The wheezing sound really scared me. I did not know it was pneumonia but I was sure something was really wrong,” Liaquat said.

The first question doctors asked him was whether Ali was fully immunised, which he was, spurring his road to recovery. But many are not, according to senior doctor Junaid Rashid. 

“We feel uncomfortable when a child comes to us with the disease and he has not been vaccinated,” the 55-year-old medic said.

Pakistan offers free jabs for respiratory disease at six, 10 and 14 weeks of age.

But Islamabad has long grappled with the challenge of increasing vaccine uptake in a nation where misinformation is rife and some fringe clerics declare it un-Islamic.

Premature births and stunting caused by malnutrition are also prevalent, weakening children who are then easy prey for pneumonia.

In this article:Children, Health, Pakistan, pneumonia
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

UN reports indicate at least 122 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel UN reports indicate at least 122 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel

World

UN experts decry killing, silencing of journalists in Gaza

UN reports indicate at least 122 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel...

22 hours ago
The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California

Tech & Science

US Apple fans get hands on $3,500 Vision Pro

US Apple stores on Friday will start selling the Vision Pro, the tech giant's $3,499 headset and its first major release since the Apple...

4 mins ago
A kayak in a dried-out reservoir in Girona in Catalonia A kayak in a dried-out reservoir in Girona in Catalonia

World

Catalonia declares drought emergency for Barcelona

A kayak in a dried-out reservoir in Girona in Catalonia - Copyright AFP Richard A. BrooksRosa SULLEIROSpain’s northeastern Catalonia region declared a drought emergency...

23 hours ago
Israeli security forces deploy while clashing with Palestinians during the funeral of 19-year-old Labib Damidi, who was shot dead by settlers in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara on October 6, 2023 Israeli security forces deploy while clashing with Palestinians during the funeral of 19-year-old Labib Damidi, who was shot dead by settlers in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara on October 6, 2023

World

Biden imposes sanctions over ‘intolerable’ Israeli settler violence

Israeli security forces deploy while clashing with Palestinians during the funeral of 19-year-old Labib Damidi, who was shot dead by settlers in the occupied...

18 hours ago