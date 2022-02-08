Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Child illiteracy booms in Brazil with Covid-19

The number of Brazilian children aged six and seven who do not know how to read or write has risen by 66 percent during the pandemic.

Published

In this file photo taken on November 03, 2020 students attend a class at a school in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Sao Paulo, Brazil
In this file photo taken on November 03, 2020 students attend a class at a school in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Copyright AFP Dave Chan
In this file photo taken on November 03, 2020 students attend a class at a school in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Sao Paulo, Brazil - Copyright AFP Dave Chan

The number of Brazilian children aged six and seven who do not know how to read or write has risen by 66 percent during the coronavirus pandemic, a report found Tuesday.

The report, by charitable group Todos Pela Educacao (All for Education), found the number of illiterate six- and seven-year-olds in Brazil rose from 1.4 million in 2019 to 2.4 million last year.

That represents 40.8 percent of children in that age group — a worrying sign for a country that has been hit particularly hard by Covid-19, with widespread school closures that have been particularly detrimental for the poor.

It was the largest percentage since record-keeping on childhood illiteracy in Brazil began in 2012.

The group called the increase “worrying,” saying early illiteracy raises the risk such children will drop out of school in the future.

“We urgently need substantial policies to help children catch up,” said the group’s education policy specialist, Gabriel Correa.

“Backsliding on literacy is unacceptable.”

In this article:Brazil, Education, Health, Virus
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Delta Airlines calls for a national unruly passenger no-fly list

The number of disorderly passengers on commercial airplanes has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

20 hours ago
PayPal co-founder and conservative Peter Thiel is to leave Meta's board PayPal co-founder and conservative Peter Thiel is to leave Meta's board

Business

Conservative billionaire Peter Thiel to leave Meta’s board

Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel will leave Facebook parent Meta's board, the firm said Monday, after a lengthy tenure.

21 hours ago
New research helps patients with lower body paralysis walk again thanks to a spinal cord implant that stimulates muscles New research helps patients with lower body paralysis walk again thanks to a spinal cord implant that stimulates muscles

Tech & Science

Spinal cord implant helps paralysed patients walk again

The implant sends electrical pulses to his muscles, mimicking the action of the brain.

15 hours ago

Business

EU joins chips race with 42 bn euro bid to rival Asia

The EU launches a plan Tuesday to raise tens of billions of euros to boost semiconductor production in Europe.

8 hours ago