Child abuse police arrest star Australian broadcaster

Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones is a household name across Australia, and has for years held immense sway over public opinion through his conservative talk show

Former Australian rugby coach and star broadcaster Alan Jones was arrested Monday for alleged “sexual touching offences”, police said.

Detectives from a dedicated child abuse squad arrested Jones while executing a search warrant at his luxury Sydney Harbour apartment.

The 83-year-old is accused of “indecent assault and sexual touching offences” spanning between 2001 and 2019, New South Wales Police said.

He has strenuously denied assault allegations, which surfaced in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper late last year.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb told reporters Monday she was “anticipating that other people may come forward”.

“It is very complex and protracted, and I know that those officers have been working tirelessly to lead to today’s operation,” she said.

She did not provide further details on the case but urged victims of historic abuse to come forward.

“There is no such thing as a matter that is too old to be investigated,” she said. “We will take your matter seriously.”

Jones, who repeatedly tried and failed to win elected office, left his Sydney radio show in 2020.

In 1984, he coached Australia’s national rugby team, the Wallabies, to a historic “grand slam” of touring victories over England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland.