Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Child abuse police arrest star Australian broadcaster

AFP

Published

Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones is a household name across Australia, and has for years held immense sway over public opinion through his conservative talk show
Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones is a household name across Australia, and has for years held immense sway over public opinion through his conservative talk show - Copyright AFP Laurent THOMET
Sydney broadcaster Alan Jones is a household name across Australia, and has for years held immense sway over public opinion through his conservative talk show - Copyright AFP Laurent THOMET

Former Australian rugby coach and star broadcaster Alan Jones was arrested Monday for alleged “sexual touching offences”, police said.

Detectives from a dedicated child abuse squad arrested Jones while executing a search warrant at his luxury Sydney Harbour apartment. 

The 83-year-old is accused of “indecent assault and sexual touching offences” spanning between 2001 and 2019, New South Wales Police said. 

Jones is a household name across Australia, and has for years held immense sway over public opinion through his conservative talk show.  

He has strenuously denied assault allegations, which surfaced in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper late last year.  

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb told reporters Monday she was “anticipating that other people may come forward”. 

“It is very complex and protracted, and I know that those officers have been working tirelessly to lead to today’s operation,” she said. 

She did not provide further details on the case but urged victims of historic abuse to come forward.  

“There is no such thing as a matter that is too old to be investigated,” she said. “We will take your matter seriously.”  

Jones, who repeatedly tried and failed to win elected office, left his Sydney radio show in 2020.  

In 1984, he coached Australia’s national rugby team, the Wallabies, to a historic “grand slam” of touring victories over England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland. 

In this article:Australia, Crime, jones, Media, rugbyu
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A freshly pressed vinyl record is tested for quality at the Samanvii Digimedia Art and Solutions plant in Mumbai A freshly pressed vinyl record is tested for quality at the Samanvii Digimedia Art and Solutions plant in Mumbai

Entertainment

India’s vinyl revival finds its groove

The revival of retro records among Indian music fans mirrors a global trend that has seen vinyl sales explode.

7 hours ago
The strikes come at a time where Ukraine has been on the retreat against Russia's soldiers The strikes come at a time where Ukraine has been on the retreat against Russia's soldiers

World

Power cuts as Russian missiles pound Ukraine’s energy grid

The strikes come at a time where Ukraine has been on the retreat against Russia's soldiers - Copyright UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE/AFP HandoutSergii VOLSKYI, Stanislav...

16 hours ago
Hector David Jr. Hector David Jr.

Entertainment

Hector David Jr. talks about starring in ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ on Netflix

Actor Hector David Jr. ("Power Rangers Samurai") chatted about starring in "The Merry Gentlemen" on Netflix, which was directed by Peter Sullivan.

12 hours ago
Tesla, X and SpaceX boss Elon Musk threw his full weight into Donald Trump's campaign to reclaim the US presidency Tesla, X and SpaceX boss Elon Musk threw his full weight into Donald Trump's campaign to reclaim the US presidency

Tech & Science

With Trump comeback, will EU go easier on ally Musk?

Tesla, X and SpaceX boss Elon Musk threw his full weight into Donald Trump's campaign to reclaim the US presidency - Copyright AFP Indranil...

23 hours ago