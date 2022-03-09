Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Chernobyl has been disconnected from the power grid, raising risk of a radiation leak

The Chernobyl power plant requires electricity for cooling, ventilation and fire extinguishing systems.

Published

Russian forces have seized control of the Chernobyl power plant facility, raising concerns of radioactive fallout in Europe. Image: Tim Porter — (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Russian forces have seized control of the Chernobyl power plant facility, raising concerns of radioactive fallout in Europe. Image: Tim Porter — (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Ukraine appealed to Russia for a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday to allow repairs to be made to a power line to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, warning that there could be a radiation leak if the electricity outage continued.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom wrote in a Telegram post that there is “no possibility” of restoring the lines because of Russia’s military action in the country.

“Because of military actions of Russian occupiers, the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl was fully disconnected from the power grid. The nuclear station has no power supply,” Energoatom wrote, according to Reuters.

Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl Power Plant last month during its invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces also seized the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

In a statement, Energoatom said radioactive substances could be released if the plant cannot cool spent nuclear fuel, and could lead to “the release of radioactive substances into the environment. The radioactive cloud could be carried by wind to other regions of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Europe.”

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said reserve diesel generators can power the plant for only 48 hours.

“After that, cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent,” Kuleba said on Twitter. “I call on the international community to urgently demand Russia to cease fire and allow repair units to restore power supply.”

However, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the loss of power does not have a critical impact on safety.

“Heat load of the spent fuel storage pool and volume of cooling water at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant sufficient for effective heat removal without the need for electrical supply,” the IAEA said in a statement.

However, there are close to 20,000 spent fuel assemblies at Chernobyl said Energoatom. Not only that – but with the ventilation systems down, staff working at the plant would be exposed to dangerous doses of radiation.

In this article:cease fire requested, Chernobyl Power Plant, loss of electrical power, radiation risk, spent fuel rods
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

‘We lost our life’: Ukrainian women face uncertain futures

There is no thought of celebrating International Women's Day for the refugees arriving in the Polish border city of Przemysl.

21 hours ago
What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained

World

Prince Andrew sex assault case formally closed after settlement paid

Prince Andrew, seen in November 2019. — © POOL/AFP/File Emil SALMANA sexual assault lawsuit brought in New York against Prince Andrew by his longtime...

16 hours ago
More than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, according to the United Nations More than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, according to the United Nations

World

More than two million flee Ukraine in 12 days: UN

More than two million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.

22 hours ago

World

War forces Kyiv mums to raise kids deep underground

The Ukrainian families who spend their nights sheltering from the threat of Russian bombs in metro stations are adapting to life underground.

10 hours ago