Chernobyl has been disconnected from the power grid, raising risk of a radiation leak

Russian forces have seized control of the Chernobyl power plant facility, raising concerns of radioactive fallout in Europe. Image: Tim Porter — (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Ukraine appealed to Russia for a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday to allow repairs to be made to a power line to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, warning that there could be a radiation leak if the electricity outage continued.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom wrote in a Telegram post that there is “no possibility” of restoring the lines because of Russia’s military action in the country.

“Because of military actions of Russian occupiers, the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl was fully disconnected from the power grid. The nuclear station has no power supply,” Energoatom wrote, according to Reuters.

Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl Power Plant last month during its invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces also seized the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

In a statement, Energoatom said radioactive substances could be released if the plant cannot cool spent nuclear fuel, and could lead to “the release of radioactive substances into the environment. The radioactive cloud could be carried by wind to other regions of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Europe.”

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said reserve diesel generators can power the plant for only 48 hours.

“After that, cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent,” Kuleba said on Twitter. “I call on the international community to urgently demand Russia to cease fire and allow repair units to restore power supply.”

However, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the loss of power does not have a critical impact on safety.

“Heat load of the spent fuel storage pool and volume of cooling water at Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant sufficient for effective heat removal without the need for electrical supply,” the IAEA said in a statement.

However, there are close to 20,000 spent fuel assemblies at Chernobyl said Energoatom. Not only that – but with the ventilation systems down, staff working at the plant would be exposed to dangerous doses of radiation.