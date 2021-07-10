Charlottesville removes Confederate statue that sparked a deadly white supremacist rally

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was hoisted away from its place of prominence in Charlottesville on Saturday and carted off to storage, years after its threatened removal became a rallying point for white supremacists and inspired their violent 2017 rally that left a woman dead and dozens injured. Image - Cville dog, CC SA 3.0

Work began early Saturday morning, under the watchful eyes of dozens of spectators that lined the blocks surrounding the park. A cheer went up as the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, astride his horse was lifted off its stone pedestal.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker gave a speech in front of reporters and observers as the crane neared the monument.

“Taking down this statue is one small step closer to the goal of helping Charlottesville, Virginia, and America, grapple with the sin of being willing to destroy Black people for economic gain,” Walker said.

A second Confederate monument for Lt. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson was also taken down on Saturday, reports the Associated Press.

This statue of General Robert E. Lee is still standing in Virginia’s capital, Richmond. The state is awaiting a final judgment in a separate legal challenge. This image was taken on June 23, 2020, and shows the graffiti covering the statue. Source – Mobilus In Mobili CC SA 2.0

The removal of the statues comes after years of contention, community anguish, and litigation, coupled with changes in a state law that protected war memorials – that held up the removal of the statues for years.

The removals were set in motion by a 2016 petition started by a local high school student. Zyahna Bryant. “This is well overdue,” said Bryant, who’s now a student at the University of Virginia.

She added, “No platform for white supremacy. No platform for racism. No platform for hate.”

The infamous “Unite the Right” rally

Saturday’s removal of the statues comes almost four years after violence erupted at the infamous “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, where neo-Nazis clashed with counterprotesters.

Heather Heyer, a peaceful counterprotester, was killed when a man drove into a crowd of pedestrians. Dozens of others were injured in that attack and other violence, according to NPR.org.

Another, taller statue of Lee remains standing in Richmond, Virginia’s capital., awaiting a final judgment in a separate legal challenge. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has ordered the state-owned statue removed as soon as the case is resolved.