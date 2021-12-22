Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Channel migrant crossings to UK more than triple in 2021 

Published

Record numbers of people have crossed the Channel from northern France to Britain this year to seek asylum - Copyright AFP Arif KARTONO
Callum PATON

Arash took his first steps on English soil on a cloudy, drizzly day in May, after attempting a perilous crossing of the Channel from northern France.

UK border police intercepted the inflatable dinghy on which he and others spent five hours dodging waves and traffic on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, and brought them ashore.

Arash, 28, who is now seeking asylum in Britain, is one of more than 27,000 people who attempted the perilous journey in 2021 — a record.

In 2020, just 8,400 individuals crossed the Channel in small boats. As the numbers have soared, so, too, have fatalities, with 36 this year, including 27 who died in single incident in November.

But Arash, who asked for his real name not to be used because he fears persecution for his religious beliefs in his native Iran, said the risks were worth it.

“When you don’t have any hope in your country and your life is in danger, you will take your chance and you will risk doing this dangerous thing,” the former engineering student told AFP.

Arash left his home in southwest Iran in 2018, making his way to northern France via Serbia, Greece and Germany.

En route, he paid thousands of euros to people smugglers and used two fake passports.

For the final leg of his journey, he paid 2,500 euros (£2,130, $2,817) for a place on a crowded boat with 27 others, including two young children. 

Most were from Eritrea, Iran and Afghanistan, he said. 

– Huge delays –

The UK authorities have drawn a link between the increase in arrivals to the use of larger inflatable boats, but the rickety vessels are still often crammed with passengers.

“For sure it (the dinghy) was overloaded,” Arash said of his own journey. “We didn’t have any space to move around the boat.”

As they put to sea from France, he said he was filled with a “feeling that was a mixture of fear and hope”.

The high number of migrants crossing to Britain from mainland Europe has become a political headache for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The 2016 campaign to leave the European Union, on which Johnson staked his political career, promised to “take back control” of Britain’s borders.

But officials have since admitted that the number of asylum seekers sent back to the EU has fallen sharply, with Britain now left out of a returns deal between member states.

The flow of migrants has also soured Britain’s relations with France, prompting an unseemly blame game even as both sides try to disrupt people trafficking networks. 

The chief executive of Refugee Action, Tim Naor Hilton, said Britain — which has promised France £54 million ($72 million, 64 million euros) to try to stop the crossings — was “wasting money” by trying to tighten its borders.

“Years of ministerial mismanagement” mean that “any time there is added pressure on the system it cannot cope”, he said.

“The Home Office is taking longer than ever to decide people’s claims. These unacceptable delays mean refugees are staying longer in the asylum system and leaves the department struggling to find accommodation.”

– Borders bill –

The government’s Nationality and Borders Bill is currently before parliament, promising tougher action against people smugglers and, controversially, migrants themselves.

A Home Office spokeswoman said the bill will “fix our broken asylum system, creating a fair but firm immigration system that protects the most vulnerable and cracks down on illegal immigration and the criminal gangs that facilitate it”.

If passed, the bill will allow the return of asylum seekers like Arash who have passed through so-called “safe third countries”.

Human rights groups are incensed and nearly eight months since his arrival, Arash said he “expected better” from life in Britain.

He was taken for processing at a squat, red-brick building at the foot of the chalk cliffs that loom over the south coast port of Dover, and from there to London.

But he has been in a hotel on the fringes of Heathrow Airport ever since, waiting to hear about a decision on his refugee status.

Like the number of crossings, statistics indicate a mushrooming in the number of asylum seekers receiving emergency assistance while in such “initial accommodation” before getting a flat or shared house elsewhere.

Some 2,738 were recorded in December 2019. In September 2021, the figure was 16,794.

“Why are we in the same place, without any plan and it’s more or less like a prison?” asked Arash.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A scene from 'Malignant' A scene from 'Malignant'

Entertainment

Everyone is looking for something in this week’s releases

This week’s releases include a unique horror movie; a debate about reincarnation; a surprising revenge film; criminals in a cage; lessons in manhood; the...

1 hour ago

Business

Procter & Gamble expanding recall to include hair care products because of unexpected benzene levels

Images of recalled Procter & Gamble products. Sourve -FDAProctor & Gamble is recalling nearly three dozen dry shampoos, dry conditioners, and other hair care...

14 hours ago
Cheap, abundant renewable energy powers cluster of Quebec data centres Cheap, abundant renewable energy powers cluster of Quebec data centres

Tech & Science

Centralize, test, and educate your way to cybersecurity success

Data backup and recovery is the process of backing up your data in the event of a loss and setting up secure systems that...

13 hours ago
China grants emergency approval for its first Covid drug China grants emergency approval for its first Covid drug

Life

Texas records the first death linked to the Omicron variant in the U.S.

An unvaccinated man with underlying health conditions died in Texas on Monday after testing positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant.

16 hours ago