Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Ceremony held for World Central Kitchen aid workers killed in Gaza

AFP

Published

World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres at the memorial service for seven aid workers killed in Gaza, at the Washington National Cathedral on April 25, 2024
World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres at the memorial service for seven aid workers killed in Gaza, at the Washington National Cathedral on April 25, 2024 - Copyright POOL/AFP Alexander KAZAKOV
World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres at the memorial service for seven aid workers killed in Gaza, at the Washington National Cathedral on April 25, 2024 - Copyright POOL/AFP Alexander KAZAKOV

A ceremony for seven aid workers of the World Central Kitchen killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza was held in Washington on Thursday.

The founder of the US-based charity, Spanish-American chef Jose Andres, attended the interdenominational “celebration of life” at the National Cathedral in the US capital. 

“They risked everything to feed people they did not know,” Andres said at the ceremony attended by Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

American cellist Yo-Yo Ma was expected to perform at the ceremony.

In a broken voice, Andres paid tribute to the seven volunteers — three Britons, a US-Canadian dual national, a Pole, an Australian and a Palestinian. 

Israel admitted responsibility for the fatal strike on April 1, calling it a “tragic mistake.”

World Central Kitchen suspended its activities in Gaza after the incident, having been active in feeding people in the territory since the start of the war in October.

In this article:conflit, eglise, Israel, ONG, palestiniens, USA
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Meta's growth is due in particular to its sophisticated advertising tools and the success of "Reels" Meta's growth is due in particular to its sophisticated advertising tools and the success of "Reels"

Business

Meta sees profits soar in first quarter

Meta's growth is due in particular to its sophisticated advertising tools and the success of "Reels" - Copyright AFP SEBASTIEN BOZONJulie JAMMOTFacebook-owner Meta on...

21 hours ago
EU agency says two jabs 'vital' to battle Delta variant EU agency says two jabs 'vital' to battle Delta variant

Tech & Science

AI has the potential to speed up clinical trials

AI and ML are streamlining clinical trials, delivering validated real-time data to decision-making teams faster and with more accuracy.

22 hours ago
Electric cars from BYD, which topped Tesla as the world's top seller of EVs in last year's fourth quarter, await export at a Chinese port Electric cars from BYD, which topped Tesla as the world's top seller of EVs in last year's fourth quarter, await export at a Chinese port

Business

Car giants vie for EV crown at Beijing’s Auto China show

Electric cars from BYD, which topped Tesla as the world's top seller of EVs in last year's fourth quarter, await export at a Chinese...

18 hours ago
US economic growth cooled more than expected to 1.6 percent in the first quarter, according to government data US economic growth cooled more than expected to 1.6 percent in the first quarter, according to government data

World

US economic growth slows significantly in first quarter

The world's biggest economy grew 1.6 percent in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said.

5 hours ago