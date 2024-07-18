Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Central Paris locks down for Olympics as athletes arrive

AFP

Published

45,000 French security forces are set to be on duty for the opening ceremony on July 26
45,000 French security forces are set to be on duty for the opening ceremony on July 26 - Copyright AFP Ludovic MARIN
45,000 French security forces are set to be on duty for the opening ceremony on July 26 - Copyright AFP Ludovic MARIN
Adam PLOWRIGHT

French security forces began locking down large parts of central Paris on Thursday ahead of the hugely complex Olympics opening ceremony next week on the river Seine.

The opening parade along six kilometres (four miles) of the river led to the closure of riverside central districts to most vehicles from 5:00 am (0300 GMT) on Thursday.

Anyone wanting to enter the highest-security “grey zone” along both banks of the Seine, such as residents or tourists with hotel reservations in the area, will need a security pass in the form of a QR code.

The City of Light is transforming ahead of the July 26-August 11 Olympics when around 10 million spectators are expected 

Temporary sports stadiums have sprung up at popular locations such as the Eiffel Tower, the Invalides or the Place de la Concorde, while new Olympic VIP lanes are the latest traffic-snarling addition.

“It’s true that our concept of having a large number of temporary sites in the heart of the city, obviously with that, there are constraints, but I feel like people are seeing what we’re doing,” Paris 2024 director general Etienne Thobois told AFP last month. 

Many central Metro stations will also be closed on Thursday until the day after the opening ceremony, which will see 6,000-7,000 athletes sail down the Seine on around a hundred barges and river boats.

It will be the first time a Summer Olympics has opened outside the main athletics stadium, with up to 500,000 people set to watch in person from stands, on the river banks and from the overlooking apartments. 

– Village opens –

The vast security operation has been giving senior police officers cold sweats ever since it was announced in 2021 because of the difficulty of securing so many spectators in such a large, densely packed urban area.

Around 45,000 officers are set to be on duty for the July 26 parade, assisted by thousands of soldiers and private security agents.

On Wednesday, police in eastern France announced they had arrested a suspected far-right extremist who had made threats against the Games in a group on the Telegram phone application. 

The installation of tens of thousands of metal security barriers all along the opening ceremony route in Paris has outraged some residents, who feel closed in.

“It’s a bit like being in Planet of the Apes,” Aissa Yago, who lives on the Ile Saint Louis in central Paris, told AFP this week from behind a barrier. “All they need to do is throw us some peanuts.”

Elsewhere on Thursday, the first athletes are set to arrive to take up residence in the newly built Olympic Village in a northern suburb of the capital.

Comprising around 40 different low-rise housing blocs, the complex has been built as a showcase of innovative construction techniques using low-carbon concrete, water recycling and reclaimed building materials.

It was intended to be free of air-conditioning, although Olympic delegations have ordered around 2,500 portable cooling units for their athletes out of fear of the impact of high temperatures on their performances.

“The major countries are going to arrive on the first day … so Great Britain, the United States, New Zealand, Brazil, Switzerland,” the deputy head of the French delegation, Andre-Pierre Goubert, told AFP.

At full capacity, the village will host 14,500 people including 9,000 athletes.

The Olympics will be followed by the Paralympics from August 28-September 8.

In this article:2024, France, oly, Security
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Going down the wrong rabbit hole? Peering into the Rabbit R1 API security flaw

This meant that the trust in that key was a forever kind of trust, one you couldn’t suddenly revoke.

24 hours ago
United Airlines sees an 'inflection point' in August as the industry contends with excess capacity that has pressured fares in the United States United Airlines sees an 'inflection point' in August as the industry contends with excess capacity that has pressured fares in the United States

Business

United to trim US capacity as profits rise

United Airlines reported higher quarterly profits Wednesday but announced it would trim US capacity later this year.

7 hours ago
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine to prove that a 1.4-billion-euro clean-up had left it ready to host outdoor Olympic swimming Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip in the Seine to prove that a 1.4-billion-euro clean-up had left it ready to host outdoor Olympic swimming

Sports

Paris mayor takes pre-Olympics dip to prove Seine clean

Wearing goggles and a wet suit, the 65-year-old city leader swam breaststroke before immersing her face and beginning a front crawl.

18 hours ago
The Digital Markets Act forces platforms like TikTok to change their ways The Digital Markets Act forces platforms like TikTok to change their ways

Business

EU court rejects TikTok challenge against new EU digital rules

A landmark European Union law known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) entered into force in March.

15 hours ago