Catholics revel in pope frenzy at Indonesia stadium mass

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to attend the holy mass in Indonesian capital Jakarta - Copyright AFP Tiziana FABI

Clement Melki and Agnes Anya

On her way to Indonesia’s national football stadium, Anastasia Ida Ediati said the long journey to see Pope Francis at an open-air mass was just another sign of her devotion to the Catholic faith.

She had travelled around 290 kilometres (180 miles) across Java island to the capital Jakarta since the early morning with more than 200 other Catholic devotees from her parish.

“I am feeling happy, enthusiastic, and thrilled as we are on our way to a place where we will receive blessings together,” said the 59-year-old notary.

“Together, we will be able to praise God and return home safely, so we can carry the Pope’s message back to our families and friends, and put it into practice.”

Nearly 80,000 worshippers erupted in cheers as the 87-year-old pontiff appeared on giant screens before being driven into the Gelora Bung Karno stadium for the main event of his three-day visit.

A sea of Indonesian and Vatican flags waved by worshippers greeted him in the sweltering heat as he concluded a packed schedule in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country.

Francis blessed several children as he toured the stadium in a tactical vehicle.

From Mass books to t-shirts, caps and rosaries, the pope’s image could be seen everywhere as devotees revelled in his presence.

Those in attendance were the lucky worshippers selected to make the expedition by invites handed out to their churches.

“Viva Il Papa! Viva Papa Francesco!” the crowd chanted from the stands.

Caecilia Tutyandari, 51, waved a fan adorning the pope’s face.

“I wanted to see the pope in person, it’s the first time! I’m very touched,” she said.

“It’s a dream come true. That’s why I’ve got lots of tissues here!” she added, laughing.

– ‘Dream of everyone’ –

Indonesian Catholics had trekked far and wide to catch a glimpse of their man where locals would usually be cheering for the national team.

Groups had arrived at the stadium on packed buses hours early, many wearing customised pope t-shirts and taking group photos with the huge structure in the background.

A father from the island of Sulawesi in central Indonesia pushed his child, who waved to the gathered crowds, in a wheelchair towards the stadium.

“We’re from Manado!” the boy said, referring to the city in Sulawesi.

Authorities in traffic-clogged Jakarta had told residents to work from home or use public transportation because of the large crowds expected in the capital.

Around the country, Catholic groups who did not secure invitations to the event were holding masses at their churches.

But Yunita Vindy, 27, could not believe her luck in getting the chance to watch the Pope from the stadium’s bleachers.

“Since yesterday I thought when looking at Instagram and Twitter… is it true? I mean, that’s the dream of everyone,” she said after travelling from the Javan city of Yogyakarta.

“But I am grateful that it came true for me.”