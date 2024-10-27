Catholic Church assembly acknowledges ‘obstacles’ for women

The assembly on the future of the Catholic Church is a personal project of Pope Francis - Copyright AFP/File JUAN MABROMATA

A Vatican assembly on the future of the Catholic Church on Saturday said that more should be done to help women overcome “obstacles” to taking a leadership roles within the Church.

Since October 2, the Assembly of the Synod, comprising 368 religious and lay people — including women — from about 100 countries, has held closed-door debates about rejuvenating the Roman Catholic Church.

It is a personal project of Pope Francis, 87, who will have the final say on any doctrinal changes.

But in a rare move, the pontiff on Saturday said he would directly adopt the consultative body’s proposals.

In its final statement, the synod said “there is no reason or impediment that should prevent women from carrying out leadership roles in the church” — without specifying what the roles might be.

“However, women continue to encounter obstacles in obtaining a fuller recognition… in all the various areas of the Church’s life.”

Of the final statement’s 155 paragraphs, that on women met with the most objections, with 97 votes against to 258 in favour.

There have been calls for women to be allowed to be ordained as deacons — a question the statement said should continue to be debated, though it does not address similar calls for women to be permitted to become priests.

– Open question –

Unlike other Christian denominations, the Catholic Church only allows men to become deacons, who can officiate baptisms, weddings and funerals but not mass.

“The question of women’s access to diaconal ministry remains open,” the document reads, adding that “this discernment needs to continue”.

The document also proposes a reorganisation of the training of priests and greater involvement of the laity, including in the selection of bishops.

But it makes no suggestions for the acceptance of LGBTQ worshippers.

Since becoming head of the world’s almost 1.4 billion Catholics in 2013, Pope Francis has sought to reform the Church’s governance — but has encountered major internal resistance.

When the assembly met for the first time in October 2023, the assembly addressed themes as varied as attitudes towards LGBTQ people, polygamy, the ordination of married men and the fight against the sexual abuse of children by clergy.

That followed a three-year worldwide consultation among Catholics to help guide the institution through the 21st century.

The assembly process was launched by Pope Paul VI in 1965. Last year’s meeting was the first time women were allowed to vote.