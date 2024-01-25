Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Catholic cardinal accused of sexual assault in Canada

AFP

Published

Canadian cardinal Gerald Lacroix is facing accusations of sexual assault
Canadian cardinal Gerald Lacroix is facing accusations of sexual assault - Copyright AFP/File ANGELA WEISS
Canadian cardinal Gerald Lacroix is facing accusations of sexual assault - Copyright AFP/File ANGELA WEISS
Anne-Sophie THILL, Geneviève NORMAND

Cardinal Gerald Lacroix has been accused in Canada of sexually assaulting a female teenager, as part of a class action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec, court documents showed Thursday. 

The 66-year-old Lacroix is facing claims of abuse dating back to 1987 and 1988, when the victim was 17, attorney Alain Arsenault, who is handling the suit, told AFP.

Arsenault said victims are feeling freer to speak out, and that those accused “were protected for a long time.” He expects more victims to come forward and join the suit.

Lacroix, who is close to Pope Francis, has been the archbishop of Quebec since 2011 and a cardinal since 2014. He has served since last year on the pontiff’s Council of Cardinal Advisors, which meets regularly at the Vatican.

The legal action, an updated filing of a case first brought in 2022, features testimony from 147 people who claim they were sexually assaulted by more than 100 priests in the archdiocese, some of them high-ranking clergy, his law firm said in a statement.

The new filing reflects the addition of 46 victims, and names more than a dozen new suspects.

Valerie Roberge-Dion, spokesperson for the archdiocese of Quebec said in a statement: “We are still in shock trying to understand the new developments.”

In the original suit, cardinal Marc Ouellet was accused of sexually abusing a female intern from 2008 to 2010. 

Ouellet, who persistently denied what he called “defamatory” allegations, resigned in January 2023 from his position at the Vatican due to his age. 

– Other cardinals accused – 

Since Pope Francis was elected in 2013 to lead the Roman Catholic Church, at least three other cardinals, including Ouellet, have faced accusations of sexual assault.

In late 2022, French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, the former archbishop of Bordeaux, admitted he had “behaved in a reprehensible way” towards a young girl 35 years earlier, kissing and caressing her.

French prosecutors ultimately closed their investigation into his alleged crimes because the statute of limitations had expired, but a Vatican probe is ongoing. 

In 2019, Pope Francis defrocked Theodore McCarrick, the onetime archbishop of Washington. A Vatican investigation found that he had hidden regular sexual contact with adult seminarians and at least one minor.

Francis has made combatting sexual assault in the Church one of the main missions of his papacy, and insisted on a “zero tolerance” policy in the wake of multiple wide-reaching scandals.

The pontiff has created a commission on the sexual abuse of minors, lifting the veil of secrecy that had shrouded criminal behavior by the clergy for decades. 

Clergy and staff are required to report abuse in their dioceses, but anything revealed in confession is still considered private, and victims’ rights activists have demanded better accountability.

All cardinals under the age of 80 participate in conclaves convened to elect new popes.

In this article:Assault, Canada, Crime, Religion
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley at the Republican presidential primary in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in December 2023 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley at the Republican presidential primary in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in December 2023

World

Op-Ed: 300,000 people in New Hampshire voted. This is proof of what, exactly?

The end is near one way or another for Trump. It can’t come soon enough.

9 hours ago
Donald Trump is seen in Nashua, New Hampshire following his primary victory in the state on January 23, 2024 Donald Trump is seen in Nashua, New Hampshire following his primary victory in the state on January 23, 2024

Business

What US economic measures can be expected if Trump is reelected?

Donald Trump is seen in Nashua, New Hampshire following his primary victory in the state on January 23, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKERJulie...

21 hours ago
Smoke billows over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardments on January 24, 2024 Smoke billows over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardments on January 24, 2024

World

Fighting focuses on Gaza’s Khan Yunis after deadly shelling hits UN shelter

Smoke billows over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardments on January 24, 2024 - Copyright AFP -Adel Zaanoun with Mark...

17 hours ago
Indian cadets march during a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade, which France's President Emmanuel Macron is set to attend in New Delhi Indian cadets march during a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade, which France's President Emmanuel Macron is set to attend in New Delhi

World

India rolls out red carpet for Macron as France eyes trade deals

Indian cadets march during a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade, which France's President Emmanuel Macron is set to attend in New...

13 hours ago