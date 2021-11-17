Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Catastrophic flooding now threatens the city of Abbotsford in British Columbia

First responders continue to work around the clock as devastating floods have forced thousands from their homes in British Columbia.

Published

RCMP's Air 1 Helicopter has provided a photo of the Sumas Prairie taken this morning. This is an example of the current conditions. Image dated 11/17/2021 Source - Abbotsford Police Department
RCMP's Air 1 Helicopter has provided a photo of the Sumas Prairie taken this morning. This is an example of the current conditions. Image dated 11/17/2021 Source - Abbotsford Police Department

 First responders and recovery crews continue to work around the clock as devastating floods, mudslides and strong winds have forced thousands from their homes in British Columbia.

In an update issued Wednesday by CTV News canada, the RCMP confirmed that the body of a woman was recovered from the scene of a mudslide along Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet.

Police did not reveal the woman’s identity, and investigators said two other people have also been reported missing, but with so many people being rescued, officials do not know how many people are unaccounted for.

Additionally, cross-border flooding in the area between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Bellingham, Washington state, has also suffered severe flooding.

CBC British Columbia

And back in Abbottsford, authorities are still working to extinguish the large fire that took place at an RV dealership earlier this morning, with around 100 RVs packed tightly together on fire.

There are reportedly about 40 firefighters battling the flames. According to The Guardian, authorities also said the fire is under high-voltage power lines, creating additional obstacles and danger.

The situation in Abbottsford is still dicey

On Tuesday, officials in the city of Abbotsford issued an urgent plea to anyone in the Sumas Prairie to evacuate immediately, as floodwaters threatened the Barrowtown Pump Station.

Officials said that if the pump fails, all the water within the Sumas Prairie will not be able to be pumped out and water from the Fraser River will begin entering.

Merritt, British Columbia has a population of around 7,000 people. Severe flooding forced the evacuation of the entire city when the municipal wastewater treatment plant shut down due to the floods. Source – Brislian, CC SA 4.0

The danger of catastrophic flooding in Abbotsford, B.C., is no longer at a critical level after 150 staff, volunteers and farmers worked overnight to build a sandbag dam to hold back rising waters coming in from across the U.S. border.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Brau now says the Barrowtown Pump Station is currently operating at “full capacity,” adding that it is capable of pumping half a million gallons of water with all four pumps running at “full tilt.”

However, Braun said a “surge in water” from flooding of the Nooksak River in Washington state is putting additional pressure on the pump, adding that the pump was “never intended or designed to take on water from another country.”

In this article:Abbottsford BC, Barrowtown Pump Station, Dead and missingt, Flloding, Washington state
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

The advanced and persistent threat looming over technology resells

Threat actors continue to misuse legitimate services to help their campaigns evade detection.

3 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Well, surprise, surprise — Healthy urban environments are well, healthy!

This astounding revelation has finally been put into a functional form and allowed into mass media. Perhaps it snuck in while nobody was looking.

16 hours ago
Bodies found 11 years after New Zealand mine disaster Bodies found 11 years after New Zealand mine disaster

World

Bodies found 11 years after New Zealand mine disaster

The 2010 Pike River Mine disaster was one of New Zealand's worst industrial accidents - Copyright POOL/AFP/File IAIN MCGREGOREleven years after a New Zealand...

18 hours ago
In her quiet way, Jill Biden reinvents role of US first lady In her quiet way, Jill Biden reinvents role of US first lady

Life

In her quiet way, Jill Biden reinvents role of US first lady

Jill Biden promotes Covid vaccines and takes part in political rallies -- but only when her college professor schedule allows.

16 hours ago