Catastrophic flooding expected as US Northeast battered by torrential rains

Torrential downpours were expected to drench the U.S. Northeast on Monday and could cause catastrophic flooding.
Published

With the start of the hurricane season, the U.S. is still not adequately prepared
Flooded Avenue C at East 6th Street in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood of Loisaida, moments before the Con Edison power substation on 14th Street and Avenue C blew up During Hiurricane Sandy in 2012. Image by David Miller CC SA 3.0.
Nearly 13 million Americans are now under flood watches and warnings issued for Eastern New York southeast into Boston and up through into Western Maine, where as much as seven inches (17.78 cm) of rain is expected to fall, the National Weather Service said in its forecast.

National Weather Service

“Widespread, heavy rainfall capable of producing considerable to catastrophic flooding is beginning to unfold, Road washouts are ongoing, and are expected to increase in extent and severity over the course of the day,” the weather service said.

In New York’s Hudson Valley, the heavy rain caused extreme flooding Sunday night, which killed at least one person, swamped roadways, and forced road closures, reports NPR.org.

Video footage and photos posted on social media showed washed out roadways and raging floodwaters reaching houses on Sunday and early Monday morning throughout the region where heavy rains over the weekend inundated rivers and streams, reports US News.

Hundreds of flights in and out of airports across the region, including New York’s LaGuardia and Boston’s Logan, were delayed or canceled due to the rains since Sunday. Amtrak suspended service on Monday morning between Albany and New York due to the rain.

West Point, home to the U.S. Military Academy, was severely flooded. Officials worry some historic buildings might have water damage.

In this article:catastrophic flooding, flight delays and cancellations, seven inches (17.78 cm) of rain, US Military Academy, US Northeast
