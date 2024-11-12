Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Carbon-neutral’ countries demand credit at COP29

AFP

Published

Bhutan relies heavily on hydropower for energy generation
Bhutan relies heavily on hydropower for energy generation - Copyright AFP/File ARUN SANKAR
Bhutan relies heavily on hydropower for energy generation - Copyright AFP/File ARUN SANKAR
Sara HUSSEIN

They’re some of the world’s smallest nations, but a group of countries that say they absorb more carbon than they emit is demanding attention at the UN COP29 talks.

Bhutan, Panama, Madagascar and Suriname rarely make the headlines at the annual climate conference, lost among the rich nations and major emitters that hog the limelight.

By banding together to highlight their unusual status, they hope to change that.

“Our biggest ask is acknowledgement,” Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay told AFP in an interview in Baku where the countries launched their “G-Zero Forum”.

“If you don’t acknowledge this very important fact, a fact born out of decades of sacrifice… why would any country be serious about achieving carbon neutrality.”

Tiny Bhutan has a population of less than 800,000 and has harnessed its Himalayan topography to become a hydropower giant, supplying renewable energy to neighbours like India.

There is not yet any official UN designation for carbon-neutral or negative countries.

But the Climate Watch database from the World Resources Institute says Bhutan emits so little that it contributes 0.00 percent to global emissions.

For years it touted its policy of prioritising “Gross National Happiness” over growth, an approach that has become more challenging as young people desert the country in search of jobs.

“We did not become carbon neutral and negative automatically,” said Tobgay.

“It took sacrifices. It still takes sacrifices.”

“Should we cut down our forest? Should we strip mine our land?” he asked.

Maintaining carbon-neutrality “is costly. It doesn’t just happen automatically.”

And even Bhutan’s existing economic growth — based largely on hydropower and agriculture — is threatened by climate change.

“Our big ask is that other countries pursue net-zero more aggressively,” he said.

The COP29 talks are heavily focused on the need to increase climate funding for developing countries, with some demanding an existing annual $100-billion figure be increased 10-fold.

Tobgay said he favoured an “ambitious but realistic” approach.

“You can talk of trillions and it’s just going to remain a talking shop, and then we sacrifice the billions that we could have otherwise gotten,” he said.

“So let’s be realistic.”

In this article:Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Climate, COP29, Un
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Charles Fritzen Charles Fritzen

Life

Charles Fritzen talks about representing Latvia in the 2024 Mister Universe competition

Personal trainer and gymnastics coach Charles Fritzen chatted about representing Latvia in the 2024 Mister Universe competition.

21 hours ago
The chocolatier's lawyers maintained that the words "excellence" and "expertly crafted with the finest ingredients", printed on its bars, were unactionable "puffery", according to a decision by the Eastern District of New York district court The chocolatier's lawyers maintained that the words "excellence" and "expertly crafted with the finest ingredients", printed on its bars, were unactionable "puffery", according to a decision by the Eastern District of New York district court

Business

Lindt melted own ‘excellence’ claim in US lawsuit: reports

Lindt has unsuccessfully tried to end a class action lawsuit in the United States.

24 hours ago
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in 'Tracker' Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in 'Tracker'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Tracker,’ starring Justin Hartley, returns with ‘Preternatural’ episode

On November 10, the latest episode of the second season of "Tracker," titled "Preternatural," starring Emmy nominee Justin Hartley, premiered on CBS.

19 hours ago
Fact-checking failed to stem the spread of misinformation in the 2024 election campaign Fact-checking failed to stem the spread of misinformation in the 2024 election campaign

Social Media

Misinformation fears mount over second Trump term

Donald Trump's election victory paves the way for misinformation, not only around politics but also on vaccines and climate.

24 hours ago