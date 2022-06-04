Connect with us

Carbon dioxide levels are now the highest in human history

The amount of planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere broke a record in May, at 421 ppm.

IMF urges top polluters to adopt carbon price floor
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has targeted reducing emissions between one quarter to a half by the end of this decade - Copyright AFP/File Olivier DOULIERY
The amount of planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere broke a record in May, continuing its relentless climb, scientists said Friday.

It is now 50 percent higher than the preindustrial average, before humans began the widespread burning of oil, gas, and coal in the late 19th century.

The carbon dioxide level measured at NOAA’s Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory peaked in May 2022 at 421 parts per million, pushing the atmosphere further into territory not seen for at least 4 million years (in the Pliocene era), scientists from NOAA and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego announced on Friday.. 

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global carbon dioxide emissions rose by 6 percent in 2021 to 36.3 billion tonnes, their highest ever level, as the world economy rebounded strongly from the Covid-19 crisis and relied heavily on coal to power that growth.

The Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii is a benchmark site for measuring carbon dioxide or CO2. NOAA and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography make independent measurements from this station on the slopes of Mauna Loa volcano. Source – NOAA

As emissions keep growing, we can expect the planet to keep warming, with effects like increased flooding, more extreme heat, drought, and worsening wildfires that are already being experienced by millions of people worldwide.

The constant warming of the planet means that average global temperatures are now about 1.1 degrees Celsius, or 2 degrees Fahrenheit, higher than in preindustrial times.

“The science is irrefutable: humans are altering our climate in ways that our economy and our infrastructure must adapt to,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “We can see the impacts of climate change around us every day. The relentless increase of carbon dioxide measured at Mauna Loa is a stark reminder that we need to take urgent, serious steps to become a more Climate Ready Nation.” 

To reach the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius, emissions must reach “net zero” by 2050, meaning sharp cuts, with any remaining emissions balanced out by the absorption of carbon dioxide by the oceans and vegetation. If the world approached that target, the rate of increase in carbon dioxide levels would slow down and the Keeling Curve would flatten out.

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

