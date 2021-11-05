Connect with us

Cancun tourists flee as armed drug gangs storm beach shooting rivals

On Thursday gunmen stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast and executed two drug dealers.

On Thursday gunmen stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast and executed two drug dealers from a rival gang in front of luxury hotels as tourists fled the beach and swimming pools in terror.

“There was a confrontation between members of hostile groups of drug dealers on a beach in Bahía Petempich, Puerto Morelos, reports CNN. Two of them lost their lives at the scene,” the head prosecutor of Quintana Roo state, Oscar Montes de Oca, tweeted.

No other serious injuries have been reported, it said. A tweet by the state secretariat of public security also emphasized that “there are no seriously injured or kidnapped tourists.”

According to The Hill, local media reported there were about 15 armed people on the beaches of the Hyatt Ziva hotel, in Bahía Petempich at the time of the shootings.

“We are closely following reports of a security incident at a hotel in Puerto Morelos, Mexico. We are working closely with local authorities to determine if any U.S. citizens were affected,” a U.S. State Department official said in a statement.

“We urge U.S. citizens in the affected area who are safe to contact their loved ones directly and/or update their status on social media. If you are in the affected area and need immediate emergency services, please contact local authorities,” the official said.

Several drug cartels are fighting over the area’s lucrative retail drug trade, including the Jalisco cartel and a gang allied with the Gulf cartel. Montes de Oca said one of the men targeted in the attack fled into one of the hotels before dying. The other was killed on the beach.

Cancún, México. has seen an increase in violence and murders as drug cartels have fought for the retail drug trade. Source – Keith Pomakis, CC SA 2.5.

In August this year, the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Mexico that included Baja California Sur, the state where Cabo San Lucas is located, and Quintana Roo, which is home to multiple other tourist destinations. Quintana Roo, the advisory said, has seen a rise in homicide rates.

Just two weeks ago, a California travel blogger and a German tourist were killed when they were caught in the crossfire during a shootout between drug dealers at a restaurant in the nearby beach resort of Tulum.

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

