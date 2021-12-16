Cancun Airport transportation vendors match air activity increase

Photo courtesy Cancun Airport

This article is sponsored content by Cancun Airport

Last weekend, Cancun Airport registered a new record in operations since the pandemic declaration, surpassing 560 operations combining national and international flights. Cancun Airport transportation options are matching the increase in operability for all travelers to reach their destinations without hassle.

Cancun is the second tourist destination with more international incoming flights, just after Dubai. It’s a worldwide recognized destination where visitors can enjoy natural wonders, history, and human-made paradises. Thousands of all-inclusive high-renown resorts have established in this Caribbean gem. Apart from the attractions in Cancun per se, it is also the gate to reach some other nice towns in southeast Mexico, such as Playa del Carmen, Puerto Morelos, Tulum, and more.

Tulum continues to grow in popularity among the traveler community, which potentiates air and ground activity at Cancun International Airport. The number of luxury accommodations in this destination keeps increasing, offering a very wide variety of options to choose from when picking where to spend a stay in connection with the Mayan jungle and its origins.

State of Quintana Roo Governor, Carlos Joaquín, expressed his optimism in regards to the holiday season in the Mexican Caribbean territory. He also called on the entire tourism industry to keep its guard up given the new strain of COVID, recently announced by the World Health Organization.

The optimism also reaches hotel corporations and the population in general, since many new hotels have opened doors in the last months. Hilton came back to Cancun with its new Hilton All-Inclusive Resort; and Breathless, by AM Resorts, opened a new hotel keeping its young and trendy atmosphere from the one located in Riviera Cancun.

Photo courtesy Cancun Airport

The epidemiological traffic light of the State remains green, allowing accommodation centers to operate almost to the top as long as they continue to comply with sanitary measures.

Some hotels, such as the Moon Palace, are taking a step forward, while it is still possible, by holding music events in their facilities. Rock bands and other popular musicians are coming to the Mexican Caribbean again to provide great shows for vacationists.

One thing that travelers should keep in mind when landing at Cancun Airport is that the taxi drivers’ union increased fares to get more out of the season, so other transport options can be more reliable and provide better value for money.

With the recent announcements of the resumption of flights from Canada and the United Kingdom, the occupancy estimates are quite positive.

Although there is the possibility that epidemiological traffic light will turn yellow for the safety of travelers, the quick adoption of preventive measures allowed the Mexican Caribbean to register a relatively quick recovery compared to other destinations in the world; providing the local industry with the necessary practices and knowledge to allow tourism to continue to be active in the area.

For more information: