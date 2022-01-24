Canadian truckers against government’s vaccine mandates join ‘Freedom Convoy 2022’ heading to Ottawa

Semi trucks drive along Interstate 70 near Booneville, Missouri on Nov. 1, 2011. KOMUnews/Anna Burkart. CC SA 2.0.

Hundreds of B.C. truckers took to the road Sunday kicking off what they called a “freedom convoy 2022” to Ottawa in protest of the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers.

Truckers under the banner Freedom Convoy 2022 had raised C$2.7 million ($2.2 million) by Sunday through a gofundme campaign to fight the mandate.

Reuters is reporting that the money raised will be used to help with the costs of fuel, food, and lodgings. The convoy is expecting to reach Ottawa on January 29.

Colin Valentim, a truck owner-operator, said he will be helping lead the convoy to Calgary. “The intent is to go right across the country and try to effect change with the government,” he said, reports Global News.

“The mandates need to end for everybody because the mandates they have now put into effect is going to affect everybody, not just the truckers.”

Digital Journal earlier this month reported that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers despite increasing pressure from critics who say it will exacerbate driver shortages and drive up the price of goods imported from the United States.

The vaccine mandate went into effect on January 15 – meaning unvaccinated Canadian truckers re-entering Canada from the United States must get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance says the “vast majority of truckers” are vaccinated, but has warned that the mandate could still force some 16,000 cross-border truck drivers or 10 percent off the roads. The government estimates 5 percent of drivers will be impacted, according to a government source.

However, regardless of the new Canadian mandate, all Canadians, including truckers, must be vaccinated to enter the United States as of Saturday, according to new U.S. regulations.

And not surprisingly – anti-vaxxers exist on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border – including supporter Errol Pobah, who said he planned to unfurl a large banner in support of the truckers over Highway 1.

Pobah said, “Frankly, I’m hoping they completely shut down Ottawa and specifically Parliament Hill, just based on all of this way, way, way over the top COVID restrictions and lockdowns and mandates and masks and, quite frankly, what I find most offensive is going after the kids,” he said.

Pobah argued that the “vaccines aren’t working,” and that “the so-called cure is a hell of a lot worse than the disease.”

While the COVID-19 vaccines have not proven effective at preventing transmission of the Omicron variant, data shows they remain highly effective at preventing severe outcomes, with unvaccinated people being hospitalized, admitted to intensive care units, and dying at a rate many times higher than the fully vaccinated.