Canadian soldier faces mutiny charge after an anti-vaccine speech in Toronto

The Department of National Defence says a military officer is facing charges after allegedly urging other members of the Canadian Armed Forces not to help with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

A military reservist, Officer Cadet Ladislas Kenderesi is charged with mutiny for allegedly appearing in uniform at a December 5 anti-lockdown rally in Toronto, and telling soldiers to disobey orders to distribute the “killer vaccine” for COVID-19 during a speech, reports Global News.

The charges include “endeavoring to persuade another person to join in a mutiny” and “behaving in a scandalous manner unbecoming of an officer,” say officials

Kenderesi appears on a YouTube video of the event, wearing a name tag on his full military uniform, imploring his colleagues to help him defy distribution orders, according to CTV News Canada.

“I’m asking the military, right now serving, truck drivers, medical, engineers, whatever you are, do not take this unlawful order in distribution of this vaccine,” he allegedly proclaimed at the protest. Kenderesi is said to have added that getting the vaccine was “criminal” and “I might get in a lot of s— for doing this. But I don’t care any more.”

Defense Department officials said he was relieved of his duties soon after his appearance at the rally and charged by military police on 12 May, reports The Guardian. Friends and supporters of Kenderesi have launched a crowdfunding account for his legal fees, saying he was speaking out against what they called “experimental gene therapy” during the event.

Under military law in Canada, if convicted in a Court Martial, Kenderesi could get life in prison. However, experts have said a life sentence is highly unlikely. The maximum sentence for scandalous conduct is five years.