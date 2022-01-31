Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Connect with us

The Prime Minister got his COVID-19 booster shot on January4, 2022. Source - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
The Prime Minister got his COVID-19 booster shot on January4, 2022. Source - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has tested positive for Covid-19, but is “feeling fine″ and will continue working remotely. The announcement came in a Tweet in which he urged everyone to “please get vaccinated and get boosted.″

Trudeau has been in isolation since one of his three children tested positive for the virus late last week, according to CBC Canada. The Prime Minister got his first two COVID-19 shots last year and has also received his booster shot.

The prime minister’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, contracted COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Trudeau family was relocated from their Rideau Cottage residence over the weekend, according to CNN News, to an undisclosed location as a precaution as protests continue in Ottawa by those opposing Covid-19 vaccination mandates and health restrictions. 

Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with about 4 in every 5 Canadians fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the positive test, Trudeau is still expected to hold a press conference today as the convoy of protesters continues to gridlock part of the city.

Saturday and Sunday in Ottawa were filled with the noise of crowds that numbered in the thousands, as well as the raucous noise from honking horns. Early Monday morning, there were still the sporadic honks as vehicles continued to block streets in the downtown core. 

Ottawa police described the protests as mainly peaceful but said Sunday they were investigating a number of incidents, including threatening behavior, public mischief, and the dangerous operation of a vehicle.

