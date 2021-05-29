Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Canadian MP caught naked during telework for second time in a month

Published

Canadian MP caught naked during telework for second time in a month
The Canadian parliament, in the capital Ottawa - Copyright NATIONAL ARCHIVES OF NAMIBIA/AFP/File Handout
The Canadian parliament, in the capital Ottawa - Copyright NATIONAL ARCHIVES OF NAMIBIA/AFP/File Handout

A Canadian MP has stepped down from some of his duties and said he is seeking “assistance” after being caught on camera urinating during a video conference in Parliament, a month after appearing naked in another virtual session. 

“Last night, while attending House of Commons proceedings virtually, in a non-public setting, I urinated without realizing I was on camera,” MP William Amos wrote on his Twitter account Thursday night. 

“I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them,” he added. “While accidental and not visible to the public, this was completely unacceptable, and I apologize unreservedly.” 

In April, the MP was caught standing naked between the flags of Canada and Quebec, his private parts hidden by his phone, while connected by video to a Question Time session in Parliament. 

Amos, a member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party, also claimed that was an accident.

In the most recent episode, he was caught urinating into a coffee cup, the Conservative opposition said in a statement. 

“This is the second time Mr. Amos has been caught exposing himself to his colleagues in the House, and the House of Commons, virtual or otherwise, must be free of this type of unacceptable behavior,” said Conservative MP Karen Vecchio. 

“This is a pattern of behavior from Mr. Amos and it’s now clear that Trudeau’s Liberals failed in their duty to ensure a safe work environment following the first incident,” she hammered in a statement. 

Amos, 46, announced he was “temporarily” stepping down from some of his parliamentary duties while continuing to represent his constituency. He added that he would seek “assistance” but did not specify what that would be. 

In this article:

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Look closely into the webcam: Time for biometrics to replace all passwords?

Is the age of the password over? it should be, says a leading analyst. Time to consider biometrics

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Bacterial cocktail shows promise for treating flaky skin

Can a bacterial cocktail aid skin health? It sure seems that way, as new evidence suggests a probiotic for tackling flaky skin.

23 hours ago
Germany says committed genocide in Namibia during colonial rule Germany says committed genocide in Namibia during colonial rule

World

Germany admits Namibia genocide, but critics want more

German colonial settlers killed tens of thousands of indigenous Herero and Nama people in 1904-1908 massacres -- labelled the first genocide of the 20th...

13 hours ago
A scene from 'Profile' A scene from 'Profile'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Profile’ is visually innovative, but narratively flawed

Profile uses a new and emerging film genre to explore a social phenomenon.

14 hours ago