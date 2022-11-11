Connect with us

Canadian flight crew detained in Dominican Republic since April now free to leave

Twelve Canadians detained in the Dominican Republic since April learned on Friday they can return home.
The Canadians include five crew members with Toronto-based Pivot Air, along with seven passengers, The ordeal began on April 5, as the crew was preparing to fly the passengers back to Canada after a stay in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, according to CBC Canada.

The crew’s mechanic discovered eight duffle bags stashed in the avionics bay in the belly of the plane. The crew immediately notified local authorities. Inside the bags: were 210 kilograms of cocaine.

The crew and passengers had their passports confiscated and were sent to a Dominican jail for several days, which they describe as having deplorable conditions, reports CTV News Canada. They were finally released on bail after nine days but were not allowed to leave the country.

At the men’s prison, the crew members said their cell was very small and already housed several drug traffickers who threatened them and tried to extort them, reports the Edmonton Journal.

Judge Francis Yojary Reyes Dilone finally freed the Canadians on bail, saying there was no evidence that most of the employees and passengers even had access to the hiding spot, and no other evidence linking any of them to the drugs.

Since their detention 250 days ago, the crew has been trapped in the Dominican Republic unable to leave while authorities claim to be investigating how the cocaine ended up in the 50-seat jet.

Interestingly, the crew and passengers say they were never once interviewed by Dominican authorities and no charges were ever laid against them.

This could have something to do with a video the Canadian crew’s lawyers obtained in August. The airport security video shows someone placing the bags into the avionics bay early in the morning before the flight was scheduled to leave, says  Pivot CEO, Eric Edmondson.

Hotel video indicated the Pivot employees were in their rooms the whole time. But police and prosecutors seemed to ignore the evidence, said the CEO.

As for exactly when the Canadians will be returning home – no one knows for sure. They have been told it could take up to two weeks to process the paperwork.

In this article:210 kilograms of cocaine, Crew and passengers, Dominican republic, jailed and detained, Pivot Ait, Toronto-based airline
