Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Canadian claims he was used by Ottawa for intelligence gathering in China

AFP

Published

Canadians Michael Kovrig (C) and Michael Spavor (R) appear in Parliament in Ottawa in March 2023
Canadians Michael Kovrig (C) and Michael Spavor (R) appear in Parliament in Ottawa in March 2023 - Copyright AFP HENRY NICHOLLS
Canadians Michael Kovrig (C) and Michael Spavor (R) appear in Parliament in Ottawa in March 2023 - Copyright AFP HENRY NICHOLLS

A Sino-Canadian row reared its head on Monday after one of two Canadians jailed by China for nearly three years claimed he was unwittingly used for intelligence gathering and is seeking compensation from Ottawa.

Beijing’s 2018 to 2021 detentions of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig had plunged bilateral relations into a deep freeze.

Spavor reportedly now blames Kovrig, with whom he had provided information on North Korea, unaware that it would be shared with Canada and its intelligence partners, for their incarceration.

And, he is seeking millions of dollars in compensation from Ottawa, according to the Globe and Mail newspaper. 

“The allegations are unfounded,” Kovrig told AFP.

Spavor’s lawyer declined to comment while Canada’s foreign ministry referred to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 2021 remarks also calling the espionage charges “unfounded.”

China’s embassy in Ottawa, however, said in a statement that Spavor’s claim “fully exposes Canada’s hypocrisy.” 

“Canada’s hyping up of so-called ‘arbitrary detention’ by China is purely a thief crying ‘stop thief,'” it said.

At the time of their detention, Ottawa rejected the spying charges leveled against the two Michaels, accusing Beijing of having arbitrarily detained them in retaliation for its arrest on a US warrant of Meng Wanzhou, a Huawei senior executive and the daughter of its founder, in December 2018.

All three were released in September 2021.

On Monday Ottawa maintained both men’s innocence, saying in a statement: “Perpetuating the notion that either Michael was involved in espionage is only perpetuating a false narrative under which they were detained by China.”

Spavor lived in China near the North Korean border and was among only a handful of Westerners who has met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

He ran a tourist travel business, helping arrange visits including by former basketball star Dennis Rodman to the isolated country.

Kovrig served as a diplomat in Beijing from 2012 to 2014, and would have in the course of his duties collected information on security and stability issues in China.

Ottawa does not be consider this to be covert intelligence work.

Kovrig was on leave from his diplomat job and working for a Hong Kong nonprofit organization when he was arrested in China.

Relations between Ottawa and Beijing have remained frosty, with fresh accusations that Beijing attempted to intimidate Canadian MPs leading to the expulsion of a Chinese diplomat in May.

A public inquiry has also been launched into alleged Chinese meddling in Canadian elections — accusations that Beijing has called “groundless.”

In this article:Canada, China, Diplomacy, Espionage
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Sam Altman founded OpenAi along with Elon Musk and others in 2015 Sam Altman founded OpenAi along with Elon Musk and others in 2015

Business

Sam Altman: the ‘super optimistic’ star of AI

Microsoft is hiring a tech industry star at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution.

15 hours ago

Business

Microsoft to hire OpenAI’s Sam Altman after sacking

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote on X that Altman "will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team."

15 hours ago
Thomas Hand's daughter, Emily, and Orit Meir's son, Almog, are among the more than 200 hostages seized by Hamas Thomas Hand's daughter, Emily, and Orit Meir's son, Almog, are among the more than 200 hostages seized by Hamas

World

Gaza hostages’ families detail ‘nightmare’ wait for news

Thomas Hand's daughter, Emily, and Orit Meir's son, Almog, are among the more than 200 hostages seized by Hamas - Copyright AFP -Relatives of...

10 hours ago
Rescuers have been communicating with the trapped men, and have sent them food, water and medicine Rescuers have been communicating with the trapped men, and have sent them food, water and medicine

World

Indian rescuers to dig new shaft for 41 men trapped for 9 days

Rescuers have been communicating with the trapped men, and have sent them food, water and medicine - Copyright State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)/AFP -Indian...

20 hours ago