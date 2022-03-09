Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Canada pledges more military gear for Ukraine

Canada will send an additional $50 million worth of military equipment to help Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would be sending Ukraine more military equipment
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would be sending Ukraine more military equipment - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would be sending Ukraine more military equipment - Copyright AFP Jung Yeon-je

Canada will send an additional $50 million worth of military equipment to help Ukraine in the fight against Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday in Berlin.

He said he spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier in the day and “told him that Canada will soon be sending highly specialised equipment to them.”

Canada had on February 14 already said it would deliver Can$7.8 million (5.5 million euros, US$6.1 million) worth of lethal equipment and ammunition, before adding another pledge of 25 million dollars in non-lethal protective gear.

Beyond equipping Ukraine, Trudeau said three million dollars will go towards tackling Russian disinformation about Ukraine.

“We need to stand up for truth and be vigilant against disinformation that tries to mislead us and more tries to divide us,” he said.

Canada has joined Western allies in imposing tough sanctions on Russia, including a ban on Russian oil imports and direct embargoes targeting President Vladimir Putin.

Canada is home to a large Ukrainian diaspora of more than 1.3 million.

In this article:Canada, Conflict, Germany, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on March 7, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking in the capital Kyiv This handout video grab taken and released by the Ukraine Presidency press service on March 7, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking in the capital Kyiv

World

In nod to Russia, Ukraine says no longer insisting on NATO membership

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for Ukraine.

22 hours ago

World

‘We lost our life’: Ukrainian women face uncertain futures

There is no thought of celebrating International Women's Day for the refugees arriving in the Polish border city of Przemysl.

19 hours ago
What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained

World

Prince Andrew sex assault case formally closed after settlement paid

Prince Andrew, seen in November 2019. — © POOL/AFP/File Emil SALMANA sexual assault lawsuit brought in New York against Prince Andrew by his longtime...

14 hours ago
More than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, according to the United Nations More than two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, according to the United Nations

World

More than two million flee Ukraine in 12 days: UN

More than two million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.

20 hours ago