Canada orders families of diplomats in Ukraine to leave temporarily

The Canadian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine. The Embassy of Canada to Ukraine was established on May 3, 1992. Source - Wadco2, CC SA 4.0.

Canada said on Tuesday it is temporarily withdrawing the families of its diplomats in Ukraine because of the Russian military build-up on the borders of the Eastern European country.

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said that the government has decided to “temporarily withdraw” the children of embassy staff if they are under the age of 18, as well as family members accompanying them, CTV News Canada is reporting.

“Officials at Global Affairs Canada and at the Embassy of Canada to Ukraine in Kyiv will continue to closely monitor the situation,” reads the statement.

Canada, which has taken a hard line with Moscow since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, said last week it would offer Ukraine a loan of up to C$120 million ($95 million).

Additionally, Ukraine has been calling for Canada to expand operation UNIFER, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) mission to support the Security Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine is also asking for defensive weapons and the imposition of more sanctions on Russia.

Earlier this week, the U.S. State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion, according to CBC Canada.

The move by both Canada and the U.S. comes amid rising tensions about Russia’s military buildup on the Ukraine border that were not eased during talks Friday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

Late Monday night Canada updated its travel advisory suggesting any non-essential Canadians should leave Ukraine.

“If you are in Ukraine, you should evaluate if your presence is essential,” reads the updated guidance to avoid non-essential travel to the region.