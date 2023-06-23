Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Canada launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

AFP

Published

The Polar Prince ship searching on June 22, 2023, for the missing Titan submersible
The Polar Prince ship searching on June 22, 2023, for the missing Titan submersible - Copyright Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies/AFP Handout
The Polar Prince ship searching on June 22, 2023, for the missing Titan submersible - Copyright Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies/AFP Handout

Canadian authorities said Friday they would launch an investigation into the loss this week of the Titan submersible along with five people onboard during a dive to the Titanic wreck.

The Canadian-flagged Polar Prince cargo vessel towed the Titan out to sea last weekend but lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes after the submersible launched into the ocean depths.

The Canadian Transportation Safety Board said “as the investigation authority of the flag state of the support vessel” it would “conduct a safety investigation regarding the circumstances of this operation.”

The US Coast Guard said Thursday that all five people aboard the submersible had died after the vessel suffered a “catastrophic implosion.”

A debris field was found on the seafloor, 1,600 feet (500 meters) from the bow of the Titanic.

The somber announcement ended a multinational search-and-rescue operation that captivated the world since the tiny tourist craft went missing in the North Atlantic four days earlier.

The Transportation Safety Board routinely probes air, rail, marine and pipeline accidents with the aim of improving transportation safety. It does not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The independent agency said it has sent investigators to St. John’s, Newfoundland, from where the Polar Prince set sail, “to gather information, conduct interviews, and assess the occurrence.”

“In the coming days, we will coordinate our activities with other agencies involved,” it added in a statement.

The Polar Prince is majority owned by the Miawpukek First Nation.

In this article:Accident, Canada, submersible, Titanic, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet was one of the vessel's crew French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet was one of the vessel's crew

World

The five people on board missing sub near Titanic

Five people on a tourist submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic are believed to be dead.

24 hours ago
America's top health official said there is growing evidence that social media use is associated with harm to young people's mental health America's top health official said there is growing evidence that social media use is associated with harm to young people's mental health

Social Media

Op-Ed: Survey says younger people want to get off social media …But

You could be sued back into the Stone Age by anyone on Earth. You could be regulated to death.

7 hours ago
Israeli hypersonic missile interceptors were on display at the Paris air show Israeli hypersonic missile interceptors were on display at the Paris air show

Business

Race on for protection against hypersonic missiles

Defence firms are racing to meet demand for systems to protect against attacks using tricky-to-intercept hypersonic missiles.

8 hours ago
Muslim pilgrims perform prayers around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca ahead of the hajj pilgrimage Muslim pilgrims perform prayers around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca ahead of the hajj pilgrimage

World

Millions head to Mecca for huge hajj in Saudi heat

Muslim pilgrims perform prayers around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi holy city of Mecca ahead of the...

17 hours ago