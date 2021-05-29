Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Canada extends shelf life of AstraZeneca jab by 1 month

Canadian health authorities announced they were pushing back the expiration date on nearly 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Published

People receive their Covid-19 shot during a "Doses After Dark" overnight vaccination clinic in Mississauga, Ontario on May 15, 2021 - Copyright AFP LUIS ROBAYO

Canadian health authorities announced Saturday they were pushing back the expiration date on nearly 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine by one month.

Health Canada said in a statement its approval to extend the shelf life of two lots of vaccine from May 31 to July 1 was supported by “scientific evidence.”

“This change will ensure that provinces and territories are able to use up their existing inventory and provide Canadians access to much needed doses of the vaccine,” the agency said.

A spokesperson for Health Canada said that as of May 22, there were about 49,000 doses of AstraZeneca in the country with an expiration date of May 31. CBC reported that most were in Ontario province.

Canadian health authorities had previously approved a six-month shelf life for AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

But they said they received information from the company on May 27 including “product stability and mathematical modelling data” that showed the two lots could be safely and effectively used for an extra month.

Several provinces announced this month their decision to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people receiving their first shot, due to rare instances of blood clots.

But Canadians who had received a first AstraZeneca dose were able to get their scheduled second dose.

Just over 55 percent of Canada’s 38 million people have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 5 percent have received two doses.

In addition to AstraZeneca, vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson &amp; Johnson are approved for use in Canada.

In this article:

You may also like:

World

Biden follows Trump, shuts door on airspace treaty with Russia

US President Joe Biden's administration announced it will not return to the Open Skies Treaty.

23 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: When America and reality finally lost contact — Senate kills Capitol riots commission

Republicans have voted against a commission into Capitol riots by supporters of a Republican “president” which specifically threatened Republicans.

19 hours ago
Emma Stone in 'Cruella' Emma Stone in 'Cruella'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Cruella’ is a dizzying, vibrant power trip with style to spare

‘Cruella’ paints a more sympathetic, but still delirious portrait of a woman driven by her sense of style and desire to be at the...

3 hours ago
Unprecedented levels of mercury found in Pacific Ocean trenches Unprecedented levels of mercury found in Pacific Ocean trenches

Tech & Science

Unprecedented levels of mercury found in Pacific Ocean trenches

A multinational team of scientists has discovered unprecedented amounts of mercury in the deepest trenches of the Pacific Ocean.

24 hours ago